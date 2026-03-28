Hannah Montana anniversary special draws 6.3 million views, boosts original series by 1,000%

The 20th anniversary special of Hannah Montana has recorded a strong debut on Disney+, amassing 6.3 million views within its first three days of release. The milestone highlights the enduring popularity of the Disney Channel classic, which first aired in 2006 and concluded in 2011.
The special, released on March 24, coincides exactly with two decades since the series premiered and introduced global audiences to Miley Cyrus. The programme revisits the cultural impact of the show and reflects on its legacy in shaping early 2000s youth entertainment.
Alongside the strong performance of the special itself, Disney reported a significant resurgence in viewership of the original series. Streams of Hannah Montana surged by 1,000 per cent over the past week compared to the previous one, indicating renewed interest among both older audiences and a new generation of viewers.
To date, the series has accumulated more than 500 million hours of streaming globally, underlining its long-term appeal.
The anniversary special features Cyrus returning to the recreated set of the show, where she reflects on her early career and the dual identity that defined the series. She appears alongside her mother, Tish Cyrus-Purcell, and participates in an extended conversation with Alex Cooper, host of Call Her Daddy.
The programme also includes live performances of songs from the series in front of a studio audience.
Additional appearances from former cast members and guest stars further contribute to the nostalgic tone of the special. The reunion element, combined with archival material and new performances, has been credited with driving the surge in streaming figures.
Industry observers note that the success of the anniversary special reflects a broader trend in streaming, where legacy content continues to perform strongly when paired with event-style programming. The early response suggests that Hannah Montana remains a powerful cultural property, particularly among audiences who grew up with the show.
The programme’s digital traction was also evident ahead of its release, with promotional material and teaser content generating significant online engagement. A teaser for the special reportedly garnered over 120 million views within 24 hours, signalling high anticipation among fans.
Meanwhile, renewed interest in the franchise has prompted speculation about potential future projects. Cast members have hinted that further developments, including a possible spin-off, cannot be ruled out, though no official announcements have been made.
Two decades after its debut, Hannah Montana continues to resonate with audiences, with the anniversary special serving both as a retrospective and a reminder of the show’s lasting influence on global pop culture.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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