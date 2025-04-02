Singer Hans Raj Hans’ wife Resham Kaur dies at 62

Singer Hans Raj Hans' wife Resham Kaur passed away on Wednesday around 1 pm. Resham was hospitalised in Jalandhar where she took her last breath. She was battling prolonged illness and health issues for some time. She is survived by her husband and their sons, Yuvraaj and Navraj.

Resham Kaur's death While the family is yet to release an official statement, reports claim that Resham was admitted to Tagore Hospital in Jalandhar. It is said that she underwent a procedure for stent placement, however, her health condition did not improve.

She reportedly was moved to the hospital due to a heart attack. Hans Raj Hans and their son were present during her hospitalisation, as per the latest update. She was 62.

Dr Daljit Singh Cheema on Resham Kaur's death Mourning the loss of Kaur, Shiromani Akali Dal Senior leader Dr Daljit Singh Cheema posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, “I am deeply saddened to hear the sudden demise of Resham Kaur ji wife of famous singer & former MP Mr Hans Raj Hans.”

“This is a huge loss for the whole family. Resham Kaur ji had played a big role in the life of Mr Hans Raj Hans. She was a religious lady who supported Mr. Hans and the family through thick and thin. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to whole family to bear this irreparable loss,” his post further read.

Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu posted on the micro-blogging site, “Deeply saddened by the demise of Smt. Resham Kaur Ji, wife of senior BJP leader, former MP, and renowned Sufi singer Padma Shri Hans Raj Hans Ji. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. May Waheguru grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give the family the strength to bear this profound loss.”

MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa added, “Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Shri Hans Raj Hans Ji’s wife. My heartfelt condolences to him and his family in this difficult time. May Waheguru grant her soul eternal peace and give the family strength and courage to bear this loss.”

The last rites of Resham Kaur will take place on Thursday at 11 AM in Safipur village, the ancestral village of her husband.

Hans Raj Hans Hans Raj Hans is best known for Sufi and Punjabi pop songs. He has collaborated with popular artists including Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan in the movie Kachche Dhaage.