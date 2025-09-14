Hansal Mehta praises ‘Saiyaara’ after its OTT release: ‘The secondary parts are unconvincing, but…’

Veteran filmmaker Hansal Mehta has shared a heartfelt review of Saiyaara, a new Hindi romantic film now streaming on Netflix.

Known for his intense, real-life dramas, Mehta surprised fans by penning a long and emotional caption on social media, reflecting on the film’s themes, performances, and overall impact.

Hansal Mehta praises 'Saiyaara' He opened his post with a candid confession, “I don’t necessarily watch the kind of films I make. Or only the kind of films that people presume I would like. I am no cinema snob. That would make life so boring. So here go my thoughts on a film I watched really late last night - thanks to jet lag (sic).”

The esteemed director added, “Saiyaara reminds you why Bollywood once worked so beautifully. Get the emotions right. Get the music right. Get the timing, the quantity. Get the lead pair right. Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda are just that - young, fresh, utterly watchable. You simply cannot look away. The real “a star is born” unfolds here as you watch the young man stride gracefully and the lovely girl emote so effortlessly, while somewhere else another Aashiqui tries to unfold (sic).”

“Alzheimer’s in the film isn’t a medical condition - it’s a metaphor. A device for conflict, drama, and memory. Suspension of disbelief at its best. The dialogues, the cinematography, the well-directed scenes are all cloaked in a rare emotional maturity. You care about these leads, you want them to find their way back. You leave wondering: will they get another one like this?,” added Mehta.

Hansal Mehta also pointed to the minor drawbacks of the film. “Yes, the secondary parts are unconvincing, the father–son relationship undercooked. But the heartfelt love story overwhelms it all. And the music! Mohit pours his soul into every note. You can feel it (sic).”

He ended the post with, “Love here comes with the spectacle, the fanfare, the teary eyes, the energy and yet, the hold, the pause. Nobody does it better than Mohit Suri. By the end, you’re not sure what exactly worked. But it did. Big time. You smile, you hum, you get misty-eyed, you relive young, vulnerable love. And really, what more does a love story need? (sic).”

‘Saiyaara’ releases on Netflix ‘Saiyaara’, directed by Mohit Suri, was released in cinemas on July 18. The film follows the story of Vaani Batra, a young writerurnalist in the making, and Krish Kapoor, who dreams of becoming a famous singing sensation.

It also marked the debut of Ahaan Panday, cousin of Ananya Panday.

