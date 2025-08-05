Hansika Motwani deletes wedding posts with Sohael Khaturiya on Instagram amid divorce rumours

Trouble in paradise! Actor Hansika Motwani and her husband Sohael Khaturiya have once again fuelled divorce rumours. While the couple has remained silent on the speculation, eagle-eyed fans have noticed that several photos and videos featuring Sohael from their wedding are now missing from Hansika’s Instagram account.

Hansika Motwani deletes wedding posts amid divorce rumours Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya tied the knot in a grand ceremony in the Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur in December 2022. It was a three-day affair filled with lavish pre-wedding events, including Mata Ki Chowki in Mumbai, a bachelorette party in Greece, and a white-themed pre-wedding party in Jaipur. They also held a vintage-themed Derby celebration, a mehendi ceremony, a Sufi night, and a haldi ceremony, followed by a casino-themed after-party.

Reportedly, Hansika has now deleted their wedding pictures and videos from her account. The posts are no longer visible.

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya's divorce rumours According to a report of Hindustan Times, Hansika has moved back with her mother, sparking speculations of trouble in her marriage.

Reportedly, Hansika and Sohael are now living apart just two years after getting married.

“Hansika has moved in with her mother, while Sohael is staying with his parents,” the report quoted a source. It also added, “When the couple got married in December 2022, they initially moved in with Sohael’s family. However, adjusting with a big family was an issue. So, they shifted into a condo in the same building. But it seems the problems have persisted.”

On the other hand, Sohael has made his Instagram profile private amid the divorce rumours.

Neither Hansika nor Sohael has issued a clarification regarding the ongoing rumours.

Last month, Sohael told Hindustan Times, “It’s not true,” with no further clarity.

Hansika Motwani and Sohael's wedding Hansika and Sohael's wedding ceremony was documented in a reality TV show called Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama for JioHotstar.

Before marrying Hansika, Sohael was married to Rinky Bajaj. Reportedly, Rinky and Hansika were best friends. However, both Hansika and Sohael said in their show that they had known each other for a very long time since Sohael was a friend of her brother.