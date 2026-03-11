Hansika Motwani, Sohael Khaturiya divorce 4 years after marriage; actress waives alimony

Actor Hansika Motwani and businessman Sohael Khaturiya have been granted a divorce by the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai. The development was confirmed to NDTV by Hansika’s lawyer, Adnan Shaikh. The couple sought separation through mutual consent, with the actor choosing not to claim alimony or streedhan. The reason for their separation was also mentioned in the plea filed before the court.

Differences Led to Separation According to reports, Shaikh informed the court that Hansika and Sohael stayed together for only a brief period before realising that they had significant differences in their temperaments, opinions and lifestyles, which often led to disagreements. “The divorce was granted by mutual consent after both parties acknowledged that the marriage had irretrievably broken down,” said the lawyer in a statement.

Hansika Did Not Seek Alimony The lawyer further stated that Hansika had approached Sohael requesting an amicable separation, and the businessman agreed to dissolve the marriage. “It is pertinent to clarify that our client has made no claims whatsoever for alimony or maintenance, as her sole intention was to bring a dignified and peaceful closure to the marriage. Our client now wishes to move forward with her life and professional commitments,” he said.

Couple Lived Separately Since 2024 A report by India Today stated that the plea highlighted frequent arguments between the two as a major reason for their separation. Their families and friends also intervened to resolve the differences; however, their fights did not end, which made it difficult for them to continue living together. The couple eventually parted ways and has been living separately since July 2, 2024.

Marriage and Proposal Hansika and Sohael later met to discuss the possibility of a mutual divorce. Neither side made any demands during the process. The couple had tied the knot on December 4, 2022, at Mandota Fort in Jaipur and did not have children. Sohael had proposed to Hansika at the Eiffel Tower in Paris in November 2022. Sharing pictures from the proposal at the time, she had written, “Now and forever.”