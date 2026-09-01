Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 26: Neem Karoli Baba movie unstoppable, earns 28X its budget, grosses ₹57.5 cr

Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 26: Filmmaker Vishal Chaturvedi’s film, Hanuman Ansh, based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, saw a sudden rise in footfall during its second week in theatres. The film is made on a reported budget of less than ₹2 crore. It has already grossed ₹57.54 crore in India by Tuesday, generating more than 28 times its reported budget.
On day 26, Tuesday, Hanuman Ansh minted a net collection of ₹3.15 crore across 4,638 shows in India, pushing its total domestic earnings to ₹48.78 crore. However, these are real-time updates and are subject to change. The final figures will be out after the night shows. The devotional film witnessed a drop in collection on Tuesday, grossing ₹57.54 crore at the Indian box office.
Hanuman Ansh has emerged as a surprise performer at the box office. Its collections witnessed maximum momentum in its third and fourth weeks. After a modest ₹1.08 crore in its opening week and ₹0.40 crore in the second week, the film saw a massive turnaround in Week 3, raking in ₹10.40 crore. The growth in earnings strengthened further in Week 4, with the film recording ₹6.25 crore on Friday, ₹9.25 crore on Saturday and ₹12.75 crore on Sunday, the highest single-day earnings. Despite a dip in earnings after the weekend, it held on to substantial business, collecting ₹5.50 crore on Monday.
Disclaimer: All inputs used here are taken from Sacnilk.com Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims nor does it endorse them.
Hanuman Ansh stars Shobhinaw Satyaa, Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, and Gulshan Pandey in key roles. It is written by director Vishal Chaturvedi. The cinematography is done by Vishal Bawa while editing is helmed by Shankh Rajyadhyaksha. Sadhu Tiwari, Rishi Pathak, Shreyas Dharmadhikari, Suneel Lodhi, Dhirendra Mulkalwar, and Vishal Chaturvedi curated the film music.
The official synopsis of the film reads, “Before the blanket, the ashram and the global fame, a grieving boy in search of his late mother ends up finding Bhagwaan Ram. Some stories don’t just inspire; they become a guiding light for generations. Rooted in Bharat’s Sant parampara, the film brings alive a journey of faith, humility, seva and boundless love.”
Watch trailer:
The film Hanuman Ansh is produced by Vishal Chaturvedi, alongside co-producers Namrata G Singh, Anupriya Nagar, and Ragini Sona.
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