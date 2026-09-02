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Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 27: Neem Karoli Baba film to hit ₹70 cr, second blockbuster after Dhurandhar 2

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 27: The makers of Hanuman Ansh, film on Neem Karoli Baba, confirmed a sequel to the film recently. The film is close to completing its one month run in theatres.

Sneha Biswas
Published2 Sep 2026, 09:20 PM IST
Hanuman Ansh labelled as the second blockbuster of the year by trade expert after Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2.
Hanuman Ansh labelled as the second blockbuster of the year by trade expert after Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2.
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Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 27: Vishal Chaturvedi’s film, Hanuman Ansh, has surpassed Yash's film Toxic with its earnings recently. The devotional film based on the early life of Neem Karoli Baba is currently inching close to the 70 crore mark in India. Amid the sudden success of the film, the makers have confirmed a sequel to the film.

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Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 27

Hanuman Ansh continues to rule the ticket window despite a slight dip in earnings, show counts and occupancy on Wednesday. On day 27, the film earned 4.25 crore net as of 9 pm across 6,813 shows. It recorded an average footfall of about 27% in theatres on day 27.

With this, the film's India gross collections stand at 68.84 crore, including net collection of 58.38 crore. However, these are real-time figures and are subject to change. The final figure of the day will be revealed only after the night shows.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut urges fans to watch Hanuman Ansh: ‘Not a movie, it’s a satsang’

Hanuman Ansh's sudden rise at box office

Hanuman Ansh, starring Shobhinaw Satyaa, has become one of the most unexpected box-office hits of the year. The box office earnings of the film changed dramatically after a subdued start. The film opened to just 10 lakh on Day 1 and remained largely muted through its first two weeks, collecting only 1.48 crore. In its third week, however, the film marked a sharp turnaround as collections jumped to 10.40 crore. The momentum peaked further in the fourth week, with the film collecting 6.25 crore on Friday, 9.25 crore on Saturday and a strong 12.75 crore on Sunday. Even after the weekend, Hanuman Ansh continued to hold sizeable show counts, adding 5.50 crore on Monday and 8.50 crore on Tuesday, a significant growth on weekdays.

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Also Read | Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 26: Neem Karoli Baba movie grosses ₹57 cr

Hanuman Ansh, second blockbuster of the year

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh declared Hanuman Ansh as the second blockbuster of 2026 after the box office hit Dhurandhar 2.

Taking to X, Adarsh had posted, “'HANUMAN ANSH' IS THE SECOND BLOCKBUSTER OF 2026 AFTER 'DHURANDHAR 2'... #HanumanAnsh continues to woo moviegoers and win hearts... The film has emerged a BLOCKBUSTER – the *second #Hindi film* to achieve #Blockbuster status in 2026, after #Dhurandhar2 [ATBB]. #HanumanAnsh remained SUPER-STRONG on its fourth Tuesday, collecting MORE than Friday and Monday... The discounted ticket offer gave its business an added boost. #HanumanAnsh has crossed the 50 cr mark on Day 26 – an INCREDIBLE FEAT for a film that opened at a mere 8 lacs on Day 1.”

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The film recently earned appreciation from Kangana Ranaut.

Hanuman Ansh is directed, written and co-produced by Vishal Chaturvedi.

Disclaimer: All inputs in this article are used from Sacnilk.com. Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims, nor does it endorse them.

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About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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