Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 27: Neem Karoli Baba film to hit ₹70 cr, second blockbuster after Dhurandhar 2

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 27: Vishal Chaturvedi’s film, Hanuman Ansh, has surpassed Yash's film Toxic with its earnings recently. The devotional film based on the early life of Neem Karoli Baba is currently inching close to the ₹70 crore mark in India. Amid the sudden success of the film, the makers have confirmed a sequel to the film.
Hanuman Ansh continues to rule the ticket window despite a slight dip in earnings, show counts and occupancy on Wednesday. On day 27, the film earned ₹ ₹4.25 crore net as of 9 pm across 6,813 shows. It recorded an average footfall of about 27% in theatres on day 27.
With this, the film's India gross collections stand at ₹68.84 crore, including net collection of ₹58.38 crore. However, these are real-time figures and are subject to change. The final figure of the day will be revealed only after the night shows.
Hanuman Ansh, starring Shobhinaw Satyaa, has become one of the most unexpected box-office hits of the year. The box office earnings of the film changed dramatically after a subdued start. The film opened to just ₹10 lakh on Day 1 and remained largely muted through its first two weeks, collecting only ₹1.48 crore. In its third week, however, the film marked a sharp turnaround as collections jumped to ₹10.40 crore. The momentum peaked further in the fourth week, with the film collecting ₹6.25 crore on Friday, ₹9.25 crore on Saturday and a strong ₹12.75 crore on Sunday. Even after the weekend, Hanuman Ansh continued to hold sizeable show counts, adding ₹5.50 crore on Monday and ₹8.50 crore on Tuesday, a significant growth on weekdays.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh declared Hanuman Ansh as the second blockbuster of 2026 after the box office hit Dhurandhar 2.
Taking to X, Adarsh had posted, “'HANUMAN ANSH' IS THE SECOND BLOCKBUSTER OF 2026 AFTER 'DHURANDHAR 2'... #HanumanAnsh continues to woo moviegoers and win hearts... The film has emerged a BLOCKBUSTER – the *second #Hindi film* to achieve #Blockbuster status in 2026, after #Dhurandhar2 [ATBB]. #HanumanAnsh remained SUPER-STRONG on its fourth Tuesday, collecting MORE than Friday and Monday... The discounted ticket offer gave its business an added boost. #HanumanAnsh has crossed the ₹ 50 cr mark on Day 26 – an INCREDIBLE FEAT for a film that opened at a mere ₹ 8 lacs on Day 1.”
The film recently earned appreciation from Kangana Ranaut.
Hanuman Ansh is directed, written and co-produced by Vishal Chaturvedi.
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