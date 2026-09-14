Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 39: Movie beats Mirzapur, grosses ₹255.71 crore; trails Border 2, Dhurandhar 2

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 39: The film inspired by the life of Neem Karoli Baba, Hanuman Ansh, refuses to slow down at the box office. The micro-budget film has emerged as the third highest grossing film of the year, beating Mirzapur which has earned ₹ ₹221.72 crore (gross) so far. However, Hanuman Ansh is still behind the life collections of Border 2 ( ₹450.19) and the blockbuster Dhurandhar 2 ( ₹1,813.39 crore).

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Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 39 On day 39, Hanuman Ansh raked in ₹1.83 crore net from the early shows. The film witnessed a successful weekend, minting ₹22.50 crore net on Sunday alone. Considering Friday ( ₹10.50 crore) and Saturday ( ₹18.50 crore) earnings, the film has surpassed ₹50 crore mark on its weekend.

How much did Hanuman Ansh earn so far? Currently, the film's India gross collection is at ₹255.71 crore while net collection is at ₹216.46 crore.

Even after completing its one month run in theatres, Hanuman Ansh is currently running across 4,917 shows.

Hanuman Ansh vs Dhurandhar: Budget, return on investment, profit and more Hanuman Ansh has outperformed the Dhurandhar films in terms of profit to investment, despite earning much less at the box office. Made on a reported budget of just ₹2 crore, Hanuman Ansh has collected ₹216.46 crore in India net and ₹255.71 crore in India gross. The film recorded an estimated profit of ₹214.46 crore.

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In comparison, Dhurandhar 1 and Dhurandhar 2 were reportedly made on a combined budget of ₹255 crore. Dhurandhar 2 alone earned ₹1,149.30 crore in India net, while Dhurandhar 1 also earned ₹1,149.30 crore, taking the two films' combined India net collections to ₹2,298.60 crore. That gives the two films a combined estimated profit of ₹2,043.60 crore.

Hence, Dhurandhar 1 and 2 together made ₹1,829.14 crore more profit than Hanuman Ansh. However, Hanuman Ansh delivered a far higher return on its investment.

While Hanuman Ansh released domestically, Dhurandhar duology enjoyed worldwide release except the Gulf region.

Also Read | Hanuman Ansh misses Oscar race after team misses submission deadline

Producer reacts Talking about the film, recently the 21-year-old producer of Hanuman Ansh, Anupriya Nagar opened up about the financial struggles faced by the makers initially.

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“Three women have produced this film, and I am the youngest. I joined during post-production. The team told me that the film had been made, but they did not have the funds for post-production. I put all my savings into this film because I felt a strong emotional connection to it. It is a very emotional project for me. Maharaji (Neem Karoli Baba) inspired so many foreigners, such as Larry Brilliant and Steve Jobs, but very few people in India know about Maharaj Ji. I want people to know his life story and visit his ashram,” she told ANI.

“I contributed one-third of the entire budget. Yes, we have recovered the money we invested, and the film is also doing well," she added.

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Hanuman Ansh is written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi.

Disclaimer: All data used in this article are taken from Sacnilk.com Live Mint couldn't indepedently verify the claims nor does it endorse them.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



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Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.