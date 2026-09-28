Hanuman Ansh box office Day 52: Baba Neem Karoli's biopic crosses ₹300 crore in India; ₹400 worldwide

Hanuman Ansh, based on the life and teachings of spiritual leader Neem Karoli Baba, has earned over ₹400 crore at the global box office, despite being in its eighth week in theatres.

Despite fresh releases on Friday, including Nani’s The Paradise and Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s The Vvaan - Force of the Forest, Hanuman Ansh recorded a strong hold on box office collection.

According to the trade-tracking website Sacnilk, the film's global box-office collection stands at ₹401.20 crore; this includes India gross of ₹362.70 crore and ₹38.50 crore from overseas.

On Sunday, the movie marked its 52nd day at the box office with 4,387 shows and collected a net of ₹9 crore. At the international box office, Hanuman Ansh earned ₹75 lakh on Sunday

Its total India net collection has now reached ₹307.03 crore.

Hanuman Ansh vs new releases Despite facing stiff competition from two major new releases, Hanuman Ansh is continuing to hold its ground at the box office in its eighth week.

Nani's The Paradise, which hit theatres on September 24, has reported a strong opening weekend. On Day 4, the film collected ₹15.70 crore nett, bringing its worldwide gross to ₹138.25 crore.

Meanwhile, The Vvaan - Force of the Forest, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, also showed an upward trajectory over its first weekend. The film earned ₹14 crore nett on Day 3, bringing its worldwide gross to ₹43.15 crore.

Even with this fresh competition, Hanuman Ansh continues to draw in audiences.

Also Read | Celebs who were drawn to Neem Karoli Baba before Hanuman Ansh

About Hanuman Ansh Hanuman Ansh, directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, follows a grieving Lakshminarayana as he embarks on a spiritual journey in search of God after his mother's death.

The film was made on a paltry budget of just ₹2 crore, released in Indian theatres on August 7, and opened to modest box office numbers, with collections remaining low during its first two weeks before picking up pace on the back of positive word-of-mouth.

It features Shobhinaw Satya in the lead role alongside Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, Gulshan Pandey and Bhagvandas Patel.

The film opened on 250 screens and has since expanded to 2,000 following the box-office surge.

Who is Baba Neem Karoli? Baba Neem Karoli was born around 1900 in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district and died in 1973. He was married early and became a wandering hermit.

His devotees include famous names such as Julia Roberts, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Steve Jobs and Mark Zuckerberg also reportedly visited his ashram in Kainchi Dham in the hill state.