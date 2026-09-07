Hanuman Ansh gets tax-free status in Uttarakhand as film gains box-office momentum

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced that Hanuman Ansh, a film based on the life and teachings of spiritual leader Neem Karoli Baba, will be made tax-free in the state.

Dhami watched the film at a cinema hall in Dehradun on Friday with his wife Geeta Dhami, cabinet colleagues Ganesh Joshi and Pradeep Batra, and several MLAs.

The chief minister said films such as Hanuman Ansh can help showcase Uttarakhand's spiritual and cultural heritage to audiences in India and abroad.

"Through the film, we had the opportunity to know and understand Baba Neem Karoli Maharaj Ji's penance, sacrifice, service, and his unwavering faith in Lord Hanuman. His entire life was dedicated to the service of humanity, spiritual practice, and the welfare of society," Dhami said in a post on X.

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"The life of Baba Neem Karoli Maharaj Ji gives us the message that devotion is not merely practice, but also the path of service, surrender, and human welfare," he added.

Dhami also congratulated the makers for creating what he described as an "inspirational and spiritual film".

Film gets tax-free status amid box-office turnaround The announcement comes as Hanuman Ansh continues its theatrical run after a slow beginning.

The film, which released in Indian theatres on August 7, initially recorded low collections during its first two weeks before gaining momentum through word-of-mouth.

According to the box-office figures cited, the film collected a net ₹16.50 crore on Day 30 across 6,055 shows. Its reported India gross collection stood at ₹117.40 crore, while India net collections reached ₹99.38 crore.

What is ‘Hanuman Ansh’ about? Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh follows Lakshminarayan, a young man grieving the death of his mother.

His search for answers about God, life, death and human suffering takes him across North India. The journey eventually transforms him into Neem Karoli Baba, whose teachings centred on love, service and compassion.

The film stars Shobhinaw Satya in the lead role, alongside Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, Gulshan Pandey and Bhagvandas Patel.

Neem Karoli Baba’s global following Dhami also highlighted the growing prominence of Kainchi Dham, the Uttarakhand spiritual centre associated with Neem Karoli Baba.

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He said Kainchi Dham has emerged as a major centre of faith and reverence across the world.