Hanuman Ansh gets tax-free status in Uttarakhand as film gains box-office momentum

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced that Hanuman Ansh, a film based on the life and teachings of spiritual leader Neem Karoli Baba, will be made tax-free in the state.

Dhami watched the film at a cinema hall in Dehradun on Friday with his wife Geeta Dhami, cabinet colleagues Ganesh Joshi and Pradeep Batra, and several MLAs.

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The chief minister said films such as Hanuman Ansh can help showcase Uttarakhand's spiritual and cultural heritage to audiences in India and abroad.

"Through the film, we had the opportunity to know and understand Baba Neem Karoli Maharaj Ji's penance, sacrifice, service, and his unwavering faith in Lord Hanuman. His entire life was dedicated to the service of humanity, spiritual practice, and the welfare of society," Dhami said in a post on X.

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"The life of Baba Neem Karoli Maharaj Ji gives us the message that devotion is not merely practice, but also the path of service, surrender, and human welfare," he added.

Dhami also congratulated the makers for creating what he described as an "inspirational and spiritual film".

Film gets tax-free status amid box-office turnaround The announcement comes as Hanuman Ansh continues its theatrical run after a slow beginning.

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The film, which released in Indian theatres on August 7, initially recorded low collections during its first two weeks before gaining momentum through word-of-mouth.

According to the box-office figures cited, the film collected a net ₹16.50 crore on Day 30 across 6,055 shows. Its reported India gross collection stood at ₹117.40 crore, while India net collections reached ₹99.38 crore.

What is ‘Hanuman Ansh’ about? Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh follows Lakshminarayan, a young man grieving the death of his mother.

His search for answers about God, life, death and human suffering takes him across North India. The journey eventually transforms him into Neem Karoli Baba, whose teachings centred on love, service and compassion.

The film stars Shobhinaw Satya in the lead role, alongside Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, Gulshan Pandey and Bhagvandas Patel.

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Neem Karoli Baba’s global following Dhami also highlighted the growing prominence of Kainchi Dham, the Uttarakhand spiritual centre associated with Neem Karoli Baba.

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He said Kainchi Dham has emerged as a major centre of faith and reverence across the world.

The film's tax-free status in Uttarakhand comes as the state government seeks to highlight its cultural and spiritual heritage through cinema. For Hanuman Ansh, the move also comes during a theatrical run that has gained momentum after its initial subdued performance.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.