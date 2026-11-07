Hanuman Ansh movie on which OTT streaming platform: Release date, box office collection so far and more - Details

Hanuman Ansh movie on which OTT streaming platform: 2026's sleeper hit, Hanuman Ansh, is all set to premiere on OTT. After creating a storm at the box office, the film based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, will finally streaming online. Director Vishal Chaturvedi recently confirmed the film's OTT release.
Taking to Instagram, Chaturvedi announced that Hanuman Ansh will mark its OTT debut on November 27. It will be streaming on SonyLIV, which acquired the digital rights of the film.
The official post on Hanuman Ansh's OTT release read, “A divine force. An extraordinary story. A film loved by the nation, now coming home. Hanuman Ansh, arriving on Sony LIV on 27th November!”
Hanuman Ansh, made with a small budget of ₹2 crore, featured no A-listers. However, the film went on to become one of the biggest box office hits in the history of Indian cinema.
The devotional film was released silently in cinemas on 7 August. It received a negligible response and later picked up its pace, eventually crossing the ₹300 crore mark in India. Hanuman Ansh collected only ₹10 lakh on its opening day and barely hit ₹1.50 crore after the second week of its release.
However, the film saw a massive footfall in the third week, thanks to word of mouth and social media trends. By the fourth week, Hanuman Ansh raked in more than ₹60 crore net in India in a week. In its eighth week, Hanuman Ansh crossed the ₹400-crore mark worldwide and created history. The film maintained its place at the ticket window for over 80 days.
Hanuman Ansh has also beaten big releases in terms of total box office collection. It includes Vijay’s Jana Nayagan ( ₹324 crore), Yash’s Toxic ( ₹341 crore) and Ram Charan’s Peddi ( ₹342 crore).
Considering these, Hanuman Ansh is dubbed to be one of the most profitable Indian films ever made, despite a small budget of ₹2 crore. It is also reported to be the 4th highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year. It is also India's 4th highest-grossing film of 2026.
The film starred Shobhinaw Satyaa and Chandan Anand in the lead alongside Anil Rastogi, Purnima Tiwwari, Sugandha Malhotra, Bhagvandas Patel, and Neha Paranjpe.
It is produced by Vishal Chaturvedi, Anupriya Nagar, Ragini Sona and Namrata G Singh.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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