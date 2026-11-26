Recently, reports claimed a fallout between the four producers of the 2026 blockbuster, Hanuman Ansh, over its film rights. Later, the team clarified that only director Vishal Chaturvedi and Namrata Singh have the authority to handle the film's public relations, marketing, awards and partnerships. Amid this, rumours hinted that the upcoming sequel to the Neem Karoli Baba film might get postponed.

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Hanuman Ansh producer breaks silence on dispute Responding to the speculations, Hanuman Ansh co-producer Ragini Sona broke her silence. She said that the internal differences are unlikely to affect plans for Hanuman Ansh 2. She revealed that the team might bring out the story of the spiritual guru in multiple parts instead of releasing only a sequel.

Ragini Sona, in an interview with SCREEN at the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2026 in Goa, admitted to the dispute among the producers. She said, "I will definitely not deny because chaar bartan saath honge toh khadkenge hi (if there are people, there is friction). Disagreements happen sometimes," she said.

Sona clarified regarding producers maintaining silence in the matter and said that the team would never want to indulge in controversies by going public about their dispute.

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"But, we would never go out in public and say this because producers don't go public and give away controversies to people to talk about. Sometimes, some people make certain mistakes, but we are all together. We are telling everything, doing press conferences together, and going to events together. That says a lot about us being together," she explained.

Also Read | How much did Hanuman Ansh makers earn from its rights deal?

Clash among makers to not affect Hanuman Ansh 2 Furthermore, the co-producer also dismissed claims of the dispute affecting the release of Hanuman Ansh sequel or its entire planned franchise. She said that the team had talks for a sequel even before releasing the first chapter this year.

"The clash will not affect anything at all. When we were shooting for Hanuman Ansh 1, we as producers had already decided that we will make a part 2. The stories of Neem Karoli Baba are so many, that you can't cover them in a single film. We had thought of at least three parts. Maybe we will make two or even three parts. The first film took a lot of time from us, so we haven't found the time to focus on the second part," she added.

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Hanuman Ansh controversy explained The dispute in the Hanuman Ansh team erupted following disagreements among the makers after the success of the film and co-producer Anupriya Nagar gaining limelight for being the youngest among all to invest her life savings into the film. The controversy led to questions regarding who gets to represent the film and handle its business.

Namrata G Singh and Vishal Chaturvedi have released a joint statement via Swambhu Media Network. It read: "The Company is aware that an individual is representing themselves as authorised to deal with the rights in the Film. No individual holds that authority.”

Hanuman Ansh earned over ₹450 crore worldwide.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.