Hanuman Ansh TV, OTT debut: How much did the ‘Neem Karoli Baba’ film makers earn from its rights deal?

The sleeper hit of 2026, Hanuman Ansh, is all set to mark its OTT debut soon. Not just OTT, the film based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba will also be available on television. Reportedly, the digital and TV rights of Hanuman Ansh were recently sold at an impressive price.

Hanuman Ansh OTT release: When and where to watch Hanuman Ansh will premiere on OTT on November 27. The film will be streaming on Sony LIV. For the TV premiere, it will air on Sony MAX soon. However, an official date from the makers is awaited.

Hanuman Ansh is built on a small budget of reported ₹2 crore. The film, without any A-lister, clashed with big-ticket films like Yash's Toxic and Mirzapur: The Movie. However, it maintained its strong grip at the box office. The film had a slow opening until it gained pace by the third week via word of mouth.

How much did the makers earn from film rights According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the makers of Hanuman Ansh have signed a hefty deal of ₹63 crore to sell the post-theatrical rights of the film. The reported deal is said to include both its digital and television rights, which were acquired by Sony.

The publication quoted a source, “Sony has picked up the digital and television rights of Hanuman Ansh for a price of Rs. 63 crore. It's a huge amount, but then Hanuman Ansh is no small film either. It attracted audiences across the country – from single screens to multiplexes, from megacities to the smallest of villages. There's a huge section of the audience that is yet to watch the film, while many may want to watch it again. Hence, the team at Sony is confident that Hanuman Ansh will receive huge viewership on both digital and satellite. That's why they feel justified in acquiring the rights at such a price.”

Success of Hanuman Ansh Hanuman Ansh's lifetime gross earnings were ₹453.32 crore, as per Sacnilk. The film earned approximately 226.66 times its budget, making it one of the biggest successes of the year.