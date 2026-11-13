Hanuman Ansh TV, OTT debut: How much did the ‘Neem Karoli Baba’ film makers earn from its rights deal?

The sleeper hit of 2026, Hanuman Ansh, is all set to mark its OTT debut soon. Not just OTT, the film based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba will also be available on television. Reportedly, the digital and TV rights of Hanuman Ansh were recently sold at an impressive price.

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Hanuman Ansh OTT release: When and where to watch Hanuman Ansh will premiere on OTT on November 27. The film will be streaming on Sony LIV. For the TV premiere, it will air on Sony MAX soon. However, an official date from the makers is awaited.

Hanuman Ansh is built on a small budget of reported ₹2 crore. The film, without any A-lister, clashed with big-ticket films like Yash's Toxic and Mirzapur: The Movie. However, it maintained its strong grip at the box office. The film had a slow opening until it gained pace by the third week via word of mouth.

How much did the makers earn from film rights According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the makers of Hanuman Ansh have signed a hefty deal of ₹63 crore to sell the post-theatrical rights of the film. The reported deal is said to include both its digital and television rights, which were acquired by Sony.

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The publication quoted a source, “Sony has picked up the digital and television rights of Hanuman Ansh for a price of Rs. 63 crore. It's a huge amount, but then Hanuman Ansh is no small film either. It attracted audiences across the country – from single screens to multiplexes, from megacities to the smallest of villages. There's a huge section of the audience that is yet to watch the film, while many may want to watch it again. Hence, the team at Sony is confident that Hanuman Ansh will receive huge viewership on both digital and satellite. That's why they feel justified in acquiring the rights at such a price.”

Success of Hanuman Ansh Hanuman Ansh's lifetime gross earnings were ₹453.32 crore, as per Sacnilk. The film earned approximately 226.66 times its budget, making it one of the biggest successes of the year.

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Marking the grand success of the film, the makers are reportedly planning to host a bash in Mumbai. Unlike any other success parties, this event is said to keep celebrations aligned with the spiritual theme of the release by offering pure vegetarian, satvik food. According to the same publication, no alcohol or non-vegetarian dishes would be served at the party.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.