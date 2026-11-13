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Hanuman Ansh TV, OTT debut: How much did the ‘Neem Karoli Baba’ film makers earn from its rights deal?

Hanuman Ansh grossed more than 400 crore worldwide. The devotional film earned approximately 226.66 times its reported budget of 2 crore. Here's how much the makers earned from OTT and TV release.

Sneha Biswas
Published13 Nov 2026, 07:27 PM IST
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Shobhinaw Satyaa as Neem Karoli Baba in Hanuman Ansh.
Shobhinaw Satyaa as Neem Karoli Baba in Hanuman Ansh.
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The sleeper hit of 2026, Hanuman Ansh, is all set to mark its OTT debut soon. Not just OTT, the film based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba will also be available on television. Reportedly, the digital and TV rights of Hanuman Ansh were recently sold at an impressive price.

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Hanuman Ansh OTT release: When and where to watch

Hanuman Ansh will premiere on OTT on November 27. The film will be streaming on Sony LIV. For the TV premiere, it will air on Sony MAX soon. However, an official date from the makers is awaited.

Hanuman Ansh is built on a small budget of reported 2 crore. The film, without any A-lister, clashed with big-ticket films like Yash's Toxic and Mirzapur: The Movie. However, it maintained its strong grip at the box office. The film had a slow opening until it gained pace by the third week via word of mouth.

How much did the makers earn from film rights

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the makers of Hanuman Ansh have signed a hefty deal of 63 crore to sell the post-theatrical rights of the film. The reported deal is said to include both its digital and television rights, which were acquired by Sony.

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The publication quoted a source, “Sony has picked up the digital and television rights of Hanuman Ansh for a price of Rs. 63 crore. It's a huge amount, but then Hanuman Ansh is no small film either. It attracted audiences across the country – from single screens to multiplexes, from megacities to the smallest of villages. There's a huge section of the audience that is yet to watch the film, while many may want to watch it again. Hence, the team at Sony is confident that Hanuman Ansh will receive huge viewership on both digital and satellite. That's why they feel justified in acquiring the rights at such a price.”

Also Read | Hanuman Ansh co-producer Anupriya Nagar’s home is a treasure trove of art

Success of Hanuman Ansh

Hanuman Ansh's lifetime gross earnings were 453.32 crore, as per Sacnilk. The film earned approximately 226.66 times its budget, making it one of the biggest successes of the year.

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Marking the grand success of the film, the makers are reportedly planning to host a bash in Mumbai. Unlike any other success parties, this event is said to keep celebrations aligned with the spiritual theme of the release by offering pure vegetarian, satvik food. According to the same publication, no alcohol or non-vegetarian dishes would be served at the party.

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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