Hanuman Ansh vs Drishyam 3 box office collection: Did Ajay Devgn's film impact Neem Karoli Baba film?

Two films are currently grabbing movie-goers' attention. One is Ajay Devgn's much-anticipated Drishyam 3: The Conclusion; the other is the sleeper hit Hanuman Ansh. The film based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba has continued its run at the Indian box office even as Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 arrived in theatres on October 2 and became one of the biggest openers of 2026.

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In contrast, Hanuman Ansh began its theatrical journey on a muted note and witnessed sudden footfall only in the second and third week of its box office run.

Hanuman Ansh's show count reduced, occupancy intact Hanuman Ansh, which is reported to be made on a budget of ₹2 crore, completed its one-month run in theatres easily. It collected ₹2.90 crore on October 1, its eighth Thursday, with 4,345 shows and 19% occupancy, taking its Week 8 collection to ₹29.20 crore. However, its shows and occupancy saw a sharp decline after Drishyam 3 released in India.

On October 2, when Drishyam 3 released, Hanuman Ansh's collection fell to ₹2.25 crore, with the film recording 1,166 shows and 54% occupancy. While its occupancy percentage remained strong, its show count dropped significantly from 4,345 a day earlier.

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Drishyam 3 marked its debut on the big screen across 15,759 shows on day 1. The film received a massive response on its opening day, adding more shows and pushing it to 16,868 shows on day 2. Day 3 saw further increase in show count at 17,323.

Hanuman Ansh vs Drishyam 3 in terms of show count in India. (AI generated graph)

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Hanuman Ansh sees growth on Sunday On October 3, Hanuman Ansh, starring Shobhinaw Satyaa, collected ₹2.10 crore from 1,339 shows with an occupancy of 39%. It made some recovery on Sunday, October 4, earning ₹3 crore from 1,399 shows with a 57% occupancy.

Hanuman Ansh vs Drishyam 3 in terms of occupancy in theatres. (AI-generated graph)

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Drishyam 3 stays ahead In comparison with Hanuman Ansh's consistent performance of ₹3 crore or below, Drishyam 3 recorded ₹62 crore on Day 1. The film saw a slight dip, earning ₹53.50 crore on Day 2. It saw growth, hitting ₹61 crore on Day 3, taking its three-day India net collection to ₹176.50 crore.

Hanuman Ansh vs Drishyam 2 in terms of box office collection. (AI-generated graph)

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Drishyam 3 vs Hanuman Ansh However, the comparison between the two films needs some considerations. The two films are made in different genres, scale and budget.

Notably. Drishyam 3 benefits from the established popularity of its hit franchise and a major star cast, led by Ajay Devgn and Tabu.

Hanuman Ansh features lesser-known talent and recognisable supporting actors. The spiritual film is inching towards the completion of its second month in theatres and has already entered its ninth week, which is already commendable as an achievement.

On the other hand, Drishyam 3 has just opened and is on its day 3 at the box office. The film is enjoying the benefit of the Gandhi Jayanti extended weekend.

While Hanuman Ansh's shows in theatres have recorded a dip following Drishyam 3's release, it continues to draw an audience. Monday will further decide the fate of both films.

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Disclaimer: All data used in this article are based on film tracker Sacnilk.com

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.