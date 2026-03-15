'Happiest Bday my Aaloo pie': Riddhima Kapoor Sahnis adorable wish for sister-in-law Alia Bhatt

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI): It's Alia Bhatt's birthday today, and wishes have been pouring in for the actor. As she rings in her special day, her loved ones are making sure that the day feels extra special and memorable for the 'Raazi' star.

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Among the first to send her an adorable wish was her sister-in-law, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who took to Instagram to share a sweet message for Alia.

Riddhima posted an adorable picture featuring herself, Alia, and the actor's sister, Shaheen Bhatt, giving fans a glimpse of their close bond.

Along with the photo, Riddhima wrote a loving birthday note for Alia, affectionately calling her "Aaloo." In her message, she penned, "Happiest bday my Aaloo pie love you @aliaabhatt."

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Over the years, Alia has carved a special place for herself in Indian cinema with performances that showcase her versatility. From playing the brave spy in 'Raazi' to portraying the powerful and layered character in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi,' the actor has repeatedly impressed movie buffs and critics alike with her range.

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On the work front, Alia will next be seen in the much-anticipated spy thriller Alpha. The film also stars Sharvari Wagh, along with Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in key roles.

The film is directed by Shiv Rawail, who previously directed the series 'The Railway Men.' It is produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The project also marks Alia Bhatt's first film with Yash Raj Films. 'Alpha' is the sixth installment in the highly successful YRF Spy Universe, which already boasts blockbusters such as 'Ek Tha Tiger,' 'Tiger Zinda Hai,' 'War,' and 'Pathaan.'

'Alpha' will arrive in theatres on July 10, 2026. (ANI)