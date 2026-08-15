Happy 80th Independence Day: Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Anupam Kher and others celebrate their love for India

Happy 80th Independence Day: As people across India celebrate the 80th Independence Day, Bollywood celebrities took to social media and extended best wishes. Sharing patriotic messages, celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Yash, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Kajol, Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut and more marked the occasion.

Kangana Ranaut celebrates Independence Day Taking to X, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut called it “Happy Independence Day.”

In a separate post, Ranaut shared a picture of herself with the Tricolour. She wrote in the caption, “Ghar ghar tiranga har ghar tiranga. Happy Independence Day to all.”

Amitabh Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan took to X and wrote in Hindi, “The day of freedom; an auspicious day of congratulations! Vande Mataram!”

Akshya Kumar Actor Akshay Kumar shared a message in Hindi which translated to: “May the glory of our tricolour endure forever, with hope in every heart and a dream of a better tomorrow in every eye. Heartfelt Independence Day wishes to all of you. Jai Hind!”

Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in the US, posted a picture of the Indian flag which read, “Proud of where we have come from. Hopeful about where we're headed.”

Yash KGF fame Yash, who awaits the release of his upcoming film Toxic, added on the micro-blogging site, “Every generation inherits a dream: the dream of a free, fearless India. Today, we celebrate those who fought for it, and recommit to building the future they imagined. Happy Independence Day!”

Kamal Haasan Kamal Haasan celebrated the occasion in a poetic style. He wrote in Tamil, “Even if you, Goddess of Freedom, destroy me, causing a crore of troubles, I will never forget to worship you. These lines by Bharati are eternally immortal. Greetings of Independence Day to fellow Indians.”

Kajol to Indian Armed Force Kajol penned down her thoughts on X. Thanking the Indian Armed Forces for safeguarding the nation, the actor wrote, “Looking at the world today I have a heart filled with gratitude for the people who have made it possible for us to say Happy Independence Day. Salute all the #navy #airforce #armypersonnel who make it so.. #JaiHind”.

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