Happy 80th Independence Day: Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Anupam Kher and others celebrate their love for India

Happy 80th Independence Day: As people across India celebrate the 80th Independence Day, Bollywood celebrities took to social media and extended best wishes. Sharing patriotic messages, celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Yash, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Kajol, Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut and more marked the occasion.

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Kangana Ranaut celebrates Independence Day Taking to X, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut called it “Happy Independence Day.”

In a separate post, Ranaut shared a picture of herself with the Tricolour. She wrote in the caption, “Ghar ghar tiranga har ghar tiranga. Happy Independence Day to all.”

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Amitabh Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan took to X and wrote in Hindi, “The day of freedom; an auspicious day of congratulations! Vande Mataram!”

Akshya Kumar Actor Akshay Kumar shared a message in Hindi which translated to: “May the glory of our tricolour endure forever, with hope in every heart and a dream of a better tomorrow in every eye. Heartfelt Independence Day wishes to all of you. Jai Hind!”

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Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in the US, posted a picture of the Indian flag which read, “Proud of where we have come from. Hopeful about where we're headed.”

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Yash KGF fame Yash, who awaits the release of his upcoming film Toxic, added on the micro-blogging site, “Every generation inherits a dream: the dream of a free, fearless India. Today, we celebrate those who fought for it, and recommit to building the future they imagined. Happy Independence Day!”

Kamal Haasan Kamal Haasan celebrated the occasion in a poetic style. He wrote in Tamil, “Even if you, Goddess of Freedom, destroy me, causing a crore of troubles, I will never forget to worship you. These lines by Bharati are eternally immortal. Greetings of Independence Day to fellow Indians.”

Kajol to Indian Armed Force Kajol penned down her thoughts on X. Thanking the Indian Armed Forces for safeguarding the nation, the actor wrote, “Looking at the world today I have a heart filled with gratitude for the people who have made it possible for us to say Happy Independence Day. Salute all the #navy #airforce #armypersonnel who make it so.. #JaiHind”.

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Earlier in the day, Anupam Kher posted a video of himself, wishing netizens on Independence Day. His post in Hindi read: “Heartfelt Independence Day wishes to every Indian living in India and in every corner of the world. India is not just our country, it is our identity. The fragrance of its soil, diverse languages, attire, festivals, religions, and traditions—though all different, they connect us to each other. This is India's greatest beauty and strength. No matter where we live in the world, we always carry a little bit of India with us—in our memories, in our values, in our food, in our prayers, and in our hearts. May God always keep our country safe, bring happiness, peace, and prosperity into the life of every Indian, and may our beloved tricolor continue to flutter proudly in the sky just like this. Very happy Independence Day greetings. Jai Hind! Jai Bharat! Victory to Mother India!”

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.