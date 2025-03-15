Happy birthday, Alia Bhatt: Pooja Bhatt wishes little sister with adorable childhood photo, ‘May you always…’

“Happy birthday, Alia Bhatt,” wrote Pooja Bhatt on Instagram while sharing an adorable childhood photo of her little sister. As the Bollywood actress turns 32, her sister wished, “May you always be childlike & true.”

Pooja Bhatt and Alia Bhatt are half-sisters, as they share the same father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. They have different mothers: Pooja’s mother is Kiran Bhatt while Alia’s mother is Soni Razdan.

Over the years, rumours have suggested that Alia is actually Pooja’s daughter.. Alia has openly spoken about such speculations, saying they don’t affect her.

In a 2023 interview with Siddharth Kannan, actress Pooja Bhatt was asked about the rumour claiming that Alia Bhatt is her daughter. Pooja dismissed the rumour immediately, calling it “idiotic”,. She asked Kannan how Alia herself had reacted.

When the host told her that Alia laughed it off, calling it ridiculous, Pooja agreed and said such rumours reflect more about the people spreading them than those being talked about. She added that, in India, it’s common for people to gossip about someone’s relationships, whether with a daughter, sister-in-law or sibling.

Social media fractions Social media users reacted to Pooja’s wish for Alia Bhatt. Many of them noticed that Alia never wished her sister on her birthday (February 24).

“Pooja always wish happy bday to Alia, but she never replied or never wish her happy bday,” commented one user.

“I haven't seen much of them together in any function or any family gathering .. curious??” reacted another user.

“Cute Alia is very lucky to have strong women watching over her. I have always admired your strength Pooja Bhatt madam,” remarked another user.

Alia Bhatt at Deb Mukherjee’s funeral Alia was earlier seen at the funeral of veteran actor and filmmaker Deb Mukherjee, who is the father of director Ayan Mukerji, the best friend of Alia and Ranbir Kapoor.

