Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor! Check Barfi star's peak dad moment in a rare video

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor turned a year older on Sunday. On this special day, he planned to hold a live session on Instagram via his brand account, ARKS. He shared an announcement video about the same, but it is his daughter, Raha Kapoor, who stole the show even without visibly appearing in the post.

Advertisement

Raha Kapoor interrupts Ranbir Kapoor's video Ranbir Kapoor took to the Instagram Stories of his brand page and dropped a video of himself from the balcony of his Mumbai house.

In the video, he said, “Hi. I want to take this moment to say thank you all of you for the love and wishes coming to me on my birthday. I am 43 years old today. You can see I have grey hair in my beard, keeps increasing year by year.”

"But lot of gratitude in my heart for my family, friends, work and mostly for all you guys (fan)." Before he could continue, Raha was heard screaming at the top of her voice in the background. Alia Bhatt's voice was also faintly caught in the video, seemingly interacting with their daughter.

Advertisement

However, the actor continued and shared the timings of his Instagram live session.

“I will be coming live on the ARKS Instagram handle from the ARKS Mumbai store,” he added.

“I hope to catch up with all of you guys.”

The video has grabbed fans' attention on social media. A user wrote, “Ranbir will be live tomorrow evening at Arks page, Alia & Raha's voice in background.”

Advertisement

Ranbir, Alia at Mumbai airport Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted at Kalina airport of Mumbai on Sunday. It is not known if Raha was with them. The family might be heading out for a birthday special outing.

On the work front, Kapoor has been busy with his upcoming film, Love & War. Reuniting with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film also stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. It is scheduled to be release in March 2026.

Kapoor also has the much-awaited Ramayana Part 1 and Part 2 in the pipeline.

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film, Animal. Besides this, he was also featured in Aryan Khan's The Bads of Bollywood in a special cameo role.