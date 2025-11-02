Happy Birthday, Shah Rukh Khan! Massive crowds gather outside Mannat to celebrate actor's 60th

Mumbai’s Bandra district witnessed a wave of excitement on Friday night as hundreds of fans gathered outside Mannat, the iconic sea-facing residence of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, to celebrate the actor’s 60th birthday.

Fans gather outside Mannat for SRK's birthday As the clock inched closer to midnight, crowds began assembling along the barricades near the bungalow, holding banners, placards, and gifts.

Many fans carried posters with the actor’s famous dialogues, while others waved flags and chanted “Shah Rukh! Shah Rukh!” in anticipation of his appearance. Videos shared online showed people waiting in groups for their favourite actor.

Security outside Mannat was tightened as fans continued to arrive in large numbers, with police deployed to manage the swelling crowd.

Despite the chaos, the atmosphere remained festive and respectful, with people expressing admiration for the actor who has been a fixture in Indian cinema for over three decades.

As the clock struck 12, fans gathered and cut a cake for the actor.

A person shared a video on X with the caption, “scenes from mannat right now!!🥺🤍 Shah, you're truly the last of the stars!✨ KING CARNAGE ON SRKDAY #SRKDAY #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 (sic).”

Netflix India also took to X on this occasion and wrote, “If you start watching Fan at 8:39 PM, then at exactly 12 AM, Shah Rukh Khan will come out on the Mannat balcony for his birthday (sic).”

Every year, Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday becomes a major event for his fans, who travel from across India — and even abroad — to catch a glimpse of him. The tradition of Khan greeting fans from the balcony of Mannat has become one of Bollywood’s most enduring images, symbolising the actor’s deep connection with his audience.

A fan wrote on X, “SRKs birthday has long surpassed the meaning of an ordinary celebration. Every year fans gather outside Mannat their voices echoing Happy Birthday SRK through the night spilling into the next morning. What happens there isn’t just a birthday it’s a festival (sic)!”

As midnight approached, chants grew louder, with many hoping to see their beloved star step out and wave. Whether or not he appeared, for the sea of fans outside Mannat, the celebration itself was proof of Shah Rukh Khan’s unmatched legacy in Indian cinema.