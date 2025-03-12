Music has always been connecting India and Pakistan, and proving the same, Atif Aslam and Shreya Ghoshal have united fans across borders with their chart-topping duets. As we celebrate Shreya and Atif's birthdays, check out their five all-time hit Bollywood songs together:

Best songs of Atif Aslam and Shreya Ghoshal Jeene Laga Hoon Jeene Laga Hoon from the 2013 film Ramaiya Vastavaiya, is a romantic duet by Atif Aslam and Shreya Ghoshal. Their soulful voices, clubbed with Sachin-Jigar’s composition, make this song evergreen for Bollywood music lovers.

Tere Liye Tere Liye from the 2010 film Prince is a soulful love song, bringing the best of Atif Aslam and Shreya Ghoshal. Their melodious vocals, paired with Sachin Gupta’s music composition, create a heartfelt track. The music video starred Vivek Oberoi.

Piya O Re Piya Piya O Re Piya is a soulful romantic number from the 2012 film Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, starring hit jodi, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza. The song is sung by Atif Aslam and Shreya Ghoshal, while the music is composed by Sachin-Jigar. The lyrics were written by Priya Panchal.

Rang Jo Lagyo Rang Jo Lagyo from Ramaiya Vastavaiya captures the essence of love and longing, starring Shruti Haasan and Girish Kumar. Crooned by Atif Aslam and Shreya Ghoshal, the song is among the best songs of 2013. The lyrics are written by Priya Panchal, perfectly complementing the romance-action.

Bairiyaa Bairiyaa is another soulful romantic song from Ramaiya Vastavaiya. Bringing back the iconic duo, Atif Aslam and Shreya Ghoshal, the song beautifully conveys deep emotions of love and separation. The chemistry between Girish Kumar and Shruti Haasan adds to the charm of the song.