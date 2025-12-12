Happy birthday, Superstar Rajinikanth: 10 Rajini movies to watch on OTT as Tamil Thalaivaa turns 75

On 12 December 2025, Superstar Rajinikanth turned 75. Here are the Top 10 Rajinikanth movies you can stream on various OTT platforms.

Jailer OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar

Story: A retired jailer's life is disrupted when his son is kidnapped by a dangerous criminal gang. He is forced to return to his violent past to protect his family.

Enthiran (Robot) Platform: Amazon Prime Video. Sun NXT

Cast: Rajinikanth, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Danny Denzongpa

Advertisement

Story: A brilliant scientist, Dr Vaseegaran, creates a powerful humanoid robot, Chitti. When human emotions are programmed into Chitti, he falls in love with the scientist's fiancee and turns against his creator.

Baasha Platform: un NXT, JioCinema, MX Player

Cast: Rajinikanth, Nagma, Raghuvaran

Story: Manikam is a humble auto-driver in Chennai. He desperately tries to hide his dark past of being a powerful underworld don in Mumbai. When an old rival threatens his family, he must return to his violent life to protect them.

Sivaji: The Boss Platform: Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, MX Player, ManoramaMax

Cast: Rajinikanth, Shriya Saran, Suman

Story: A software engineer returns to India from the US with dreams of helping the poor. He invests his money in welfare schemes. He faces intense corruption. Then, he is compelled to battle a ruthless system in order to achieve his goals.

Advertisement

Petta Platform: Netflix, JioHotstar, Sun NXT, Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Story: Kaali, a hostel warden with a hidden past, gets into a conflict with local goons. This confrontation brings an old nemesis back into his life.

Kabali Platform: JioHotstar, Sun NXT, Netflix

Cast: Rajinikanth, Winston Chao, Radhika Apte

Story: An ageing gangster, Kabali, is released from prison in Malaysia after 25 years. He sets out on a mission to reunite with his family. He also vows to fight the oppression faced by Tamil workers.

Thalapathi Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Rajinikanth, Mammootty, Shobana

Story: Directed by Mani Ratnam, this is a modern retelling of the Mahabharata character Karna. Surya, an orphan raised in a slum, becomes the loyal right-hand man to a powerful crime boss. Then, he clashes with an honest district collector.

Advertisement

Kaala Platform: Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar

Cast: Rajinikanth, Nana Patekar, Huma Qureshi

Story: Kaala is the powerful leader of the Dharavi slum in Mumbai. He fights against a ruthless politician attempting to seize the land from its residents for a development project.

Baba Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Rajinikanth, Manisha Koirala, Ashish Vidyarthi

Story: Baba, an atheist, lives a carefree life yet protects his people from injustice. He meets Mahavatar Babaji, who reveals his past life and grants wish-giving mantras. Then, Baba fights a corrupt Deputy Chief Minister as he learns to use his powers with wisdom.

Darbar Platform: Amazon Prime Video, MX Player

Cast: Rajinikanth, Suniel Shetty, Nayanthara

Story: A maverick police commissioner in Mumbai goes after a dangerous drug syndicate. His investigation leads him to an international drug lord. It forces him to bend the rules and pursue a secret agenda.