Happy Dussehra for Ramayana as advance booking crosses ₹7.30 crore amid setback at domestic box office

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has a festive reason to cheer, with overseas advance bookings crossing $770,000 ( ₹7.30 crore). Films Discourse reports sales of 41,395 tickets across North America, Britain and Australia. Its territory figures put the combined advance collection at $771,000.

The encouraging overseas response comes as Indian bookings face a slower start on Dussehra. According to Sacnilk, disagreements over ticket revenue sharing have delayed the nationwide rollout of bookings. Only a limited number of cinemas opened reservations by Tuesday morning, 20 October.

North America leads overseas sales Films Discourse places North America ahead with $558,000 from 29,257 tickets. The region accounts for roughly 72% of the film’s overseas advance collections.

Britain follows with $141,000 and 7,882 tickets, representing about 18% of the total. Australia has contributed $72,000 through 4,256 tickets, accounting for around 9%.

These figures show North America remains the biggest contributor to the film’s early overseas business. However, Britain has also emerged as an important market ahead of release. Its contribution becomes particularly noticeable when comparing opening-day bookings with American sales.

Premiere shows attract early audiences North American premiere bookings for 4 November have crossed $250,000, according to Films Discourse. Within this, American shows have sold 10,800 tickets worth $210,000. The average American premiere ticket costs close to $19.50.

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Films Discourse links these prices to interest in IMAX and 3D screenings. It also reports average ticket prices near $19 across North America and $18 in Britain. Premium formats are therefore contributing significantly to the value of early bookings.

Opening-day advance booking reaches $162,000 For 5 November, opening-day bookings total $162,000 across America, Britain and Australia. Films Discourse reports $71,000 from America, $64,000 from Britain and $27,000 from Australia.

Britain’s opening-day advance is only $7,000 behind America’s figure. That comparison underlines its strong response despite having a smaller overall advance total. Films Discourse reports that overseas Indian films usually sell the most opening tickets in the final week. This leaves room for further growth before Ramayana reaches cinemas.

Why Indian bookings face delays Sacnilk reports that distributors want higher revenue shares than usual for major Hindi releases. They are seeking 60% during the first week, compared with the usual 52.5%.

For week two, the proposal is 50%, against the usual 45%. For week three, distributors want 40%, compared with the normal 37.5%.

Cinema operators are reportedly reluctant to accept these terms because their share would shrink. Negotiations are continuing ahead of the 5 November release. The limited rollout means Indian advance bookings have yet to open fully nationwide.

Ramayana Part 1: Box office expectations Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita. Yash plays Ravana, Sunny Deol plays Hanuman and Ravie Dubey plays Lakshman. Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman have made music for the Bollywood film.

The film opens worldwide on 5 November, with North American premieres a day earlier. Films Discourse projects an ₹80 crore Indian opening across languages, including ₹60-62 crore from Hindi. Its main worldwide forecast stands at ₹1,600–1,800 crore. These figures are predictions, rather than collections already earned.

Films Discourse puts the reported budget for both parts at about ₹4,000 crore, including marketing. The second part is scheduled for release during Diwali 2027.

The festive calendar could also influence its run. Diwali and Dhanteras shopping, as well as pujas at home, may reduce cinema visits during 6-8 November. Holidays after Diwali could then bring another increase in audiences.