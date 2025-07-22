Happy Gilmore 2 release date: When and where to watch Adam Sandler, Christopher McDonald, Julie Bowen, Eminem starrer

Happy Gilmore 2 release date: Adam Sandler is returning with "Happy Gilmore 2," the sequel to beloved 1996 sports comedy reprising his role as Happy Gilmore. The upcoming movie featuring hockey player-turned-golfer includes cameos of Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, rapper Eminem and top golfers like Rory McIlroy, PEOPLE reported.

Watch Happy Gilmore 2 trailer here:

Happy Gilmore 2 release date: When and where to watch Adam Sandler starrer The most awaited Netflix movie will start streaming from July 25, as revealed during the Tudum event held on May 31 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Happy Gilmore 2 cast Kyle Newacheck directorial movie brings back many familiar faces as Christopher McDonald will return as Happy's nemesis Shooter McGavin and Julie Bowen as Happy's love interest Virginia. The star cast also includes Julie Bowen and Ben Stiller, alongside several new co-stars such as Paige Spiranac, Post Malone and Bad Bunny.

A few familiar faces in the golf world will also mark their appearance, such as pro golfers Jack Nicklaus, John Daly, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, Lee Trevino, Will Zalatoris, Jordan Spieth and more.

After a hiatus of nearly 30 years, Sandler returns as the titular golfer this time with four sons — Ethan Cutkosky as “Shameless”, Conor Sherry as “Shake Shack”, Maxwell Jacob Friedman as a pro wrestler and newcomer Philip Schneider. The first instalment of the cult sports-comedy classic was released in theatres in February 16, 1996.

Happy Gilmore 2 Plot Describing Happy Gilmore 2, the actor and comedian Adam Sandler said, "The movie itself picks up from an older guy who played golf a long time. Some stuff goes on in his life, and he's different -- he's a bit of a mess," in August 2024 during football player's podcast New Heights.