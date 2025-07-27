Happy Gilmore 2 Review: Adam Sandler’s film delivers laughs, cameos and redemption in a cosy sports sequel

Nearly three decades after his explosive arrival on the golf course, Happy Gilmore returns — older, rougher around the edges, but still very much himself. ‘Happy Gilmore 2’, directed by Kyle Newacheck and co-written by Tim Herlihy and Adam Sandler, is not trying to reinvent the wheel.

And that’s precisely why it works.

The film picks up years after Happy’s first Tour Championship win in 1996. He’s gone on to achieve golfing success and build a life with his wife, Virginia Venit (Julie Bowen), with whom he has five children. But things take a dark turn in 2014 when a stray drive during practice tragically kills Virginia. Wracked with guilt, Happy spirals into alcoholism and walks away from the game he once loved.

The emotional weight of that incident sets the stage for a redemption story, as Happy tries to help his daughter, Vienna, gain admission to the prestigious Paris Ballet School. In doing so, he reluctantly returns to the golfing world — not to chase trophies this time, but to support his daughter and reconnect with his lost sense of self.

While the plot doesn't break new ground, its predictability is part of the charm. There’s something oddly comforting about seeing Happy Gilmore fumble his way back into form, yelling at golf balls and swinging wildly with heart. The familiarity of the characters and the tone makes the film feel like an old friend — warm, a bit silly, and always good for a laugh.

Adam Sandler is in fine form, delivering his signature blend of shouty hilarity and tender vulnerability. Julie Bowen brings grace to her brief appearances, while Christopher McDonald’s Shooter McGavin is the film’s standout. Once the scheming villain of the first film, Shooter now undergoes a delightful redemption arc, turning into Happy’s unlikely ally. It’s a transition that feels earned and adds emotional heft to the story.

The supporting cast also shines. Benny Safdie and Bad Bunny join the chaos, with the latter playing Oscar, Happy’s enthusiastic and adorably clueless caddy. His constant refrain — “Do you want some breadsticks?” — becomes one of the film’s most endearing and hilarious running jokes.

But where ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ truly swings for the fences is in its jaw-dropping cameos. From Travis Kelce and Margaret Qualley to Steve Buscemi, Kid Cudi, Eric Andre, and Ben Stiller, the film is packed with familiar faces. The highlight? Eminem’s bizarre and unforgettable cameo, which sees the rapper get eaten by alligators — a scene so absurd, you will be left wondering if he is THE slim shady or not.

Technically, everything else — the cinematography, music, screenplay — is serviceable. It’s not flashy, but it doesn’t need to be. This isn’t a film aiming for prestige. It’s a nostalgic, comedic ride designed to entertain, and it does so with surprising heart.

‘Happy Gilmore 2’ is not a perfect film, but it knows exactly what it is. It’s a warm, familiar laugh in a time when we could all use one. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to the franchise, this sequel is well worth a swing.