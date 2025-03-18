Happy Gilmore 2 trailer: Adam Sandler swings back into action, reprises iconic role with Travis Kelce, Bad Bunny

Happy Gilmore 2 trailer: Netflix dropped the teaser trailer of Happy Gilmore 2 and treated fans to the return of Happy Gilmore aka Adam Sandler. The film is the sequel to the 1996 comedy.

Happy Gilmore 2 trailer In the trailer, Sandler's titular character, Happy Gilmore returns to gold years after his big win in the first film. In the trailer, he says, “I haven’t swung a club in years,” as he gets "a little intimidated” by the new star golfers.

Advertisement

On the field, he says to himself: “I guess I need to update my happy place to something more age appropriate.”

Besides Adam, Julie Bowen and Christopher McDonald reprised their roles as Happy Gilmore's love interest, Virginia Venit and his archenemy, Shooter McGavin, respectively.

As Gilmore is scared for his comeback, Virginia encourages him, "We’re not done with golf. Let them see the Happy I fell in love with.”

Happy Gilmore 2 also includes exciting cameos, from pro golfers like Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau, to Travis Kelce, Bad Bunny, Eminem and Ben Stiller.

Advertisement

Fans nostalgic about Happy Gilmore 2 The trailer has left fans nostalgic. Reacting to the trailer, a fan wrote in the comment section of YouTube, “Ahhhhh. I remember my Dad took me to the 1st film when I was a kid. I'm now 36 and I can watch this with my son now (sic).”

“I would've never guessed there'd be a sequel. I'm genuinely excited to relive some nostalgia (sic),” added another. Someone also commented, “My mom was a big Sandler fan, and the original Happy Gilmore was one of her favourite movies of his. She passed last Sunday, so I'll definitely be sure to watch this in her honour.”

Happy Gilmore 2 will be released on Netflix on July 25.

Advertisement

It is directed by Dennis Dugan, who helmed the original film. The script is written by Sandler and Tim Herlihy, both of whom worked on the original too, reported Deadline.

Meanwhile, one notable absence from the sequel is Bob Barker, who famously squared off with Adam Sandler in a hilarious, now-iconic fight scene in the original film.