Subscribe

Happy Gilmore 2 Twitter review: Adam Sandler makes comedic comeback on Netflix, Internet quips: ‘Over delivered’

Happy Gilmore 2, featuring Adam Sandler, is now streaming on Netflix, marking his return as the titular golfer after nearly 30 years. The sequel has sparked excitement on social media.

Fareha Naaz, Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated26 Jul 2025, 03:04 PM IST
Advertisement
Happy Gilmore 2 is now available on Netflix, marking Adam Sandler's return as the titular golfer after 30 years.
Happy Gilmore 2 is now available on Netflix, marking Adam Sandler's return as the titular golfer after 30 years.(Screengrab @YouTube | Trailer)

Happy Gilmore 2, starring Adam Sandler as the eponymous character, is now on streaming on Netflix. The sequel to beloved 1996 sports comedy, featuring hockey player-turned-golfer, marked Adam Sandler's return as the titular golfer after a hiatus of nearly 30 years.

Advertisement

Social media reaction

Ever since Sandler made the most-awaited comedic comeback on the streaming giant on July 25, social media is buzzing with excitement.

A user wrote, “Really stupid, full of throwbacks and with a ridiculous amount of cameos. Absolutely perfect sequel.”

Also Read | OTT releases this week: New movies, web series to watch this weekend

Another user remarked, “Just watched Happy Gilmore 2 & now I need sequels to all Adam Sandler movies Billy Madison 2, Little Nicky 2, Big Daddy 2, Mr. Deeds 2, The Waterboy 2, The Wedding Singer 2”

A third user stated, "Happy Gilmore fans who don’t like Happy Gilmore 2 clearly just don’t like being happy. The callbacks, the nostalgia, the return of Shooter."

A fourth comment read, “Genuinely funny with a lot of heart. It’s not on par with the original but only being a few strokes behind after three decades away is honestly a gigantic win for modern feature length comedies.”

Advertisement
Also Read | Upcoming US OTT releases: Happy Gilmore, The Nice Guy, and much more

A fifth user said, “They over delivered. Amazing movie, they really paid homage to the franchise and did it right.”

Advertisement

A sixth user wrote, “It's better than the first, but couldn't exist without. They're both going to be timeless, unique, and remembered forever.”

Also Read | Ekta Kapoor denies association with ALTT following Centre's ban

Happy Gilmore 2 cast

Kyle Newacheck directorial movie featuring cameos of Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and rapper Eminem, brings back many familiar faces such as Christopher McDonald, who returns as Happy's nemesis Shooter McGavin. The star cast also includes Paige Spiranac, Post Malone, Bad Bunny and Julie Bowen as Happy's love interest Virginia.

Top golfers like Rory McIlroy, Jack Nicklaus, John Daly, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, Lee Trevino, Will Zalatoris, Jordan Spieth and more also play pivotal roles.

 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentHappy Gilmore 2 Twitter review: Adam Sandler makes comedic comeback on Netflix, Internet quips: ‘Over delivered’
Read Next Story