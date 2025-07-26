Happy Gilmore 2 Twitter review: Adam Sandler makes comedic comeback on Netflix, Internet quips: ‘Over delivered’

Happy Gilmore 2, starring Adam Sandler as the eponymous character, is now on streaming on Netflix. The sequel to beloved 1996 sports comedy, featuring hockey player-turned-golfer, marked Adam Sandler's return as the titular golfer after a hiatus of nearly 30 years.

Advertisement

Social media reaction Ever since Sandler made the most-awaited comedic comeback on the streaming giant on July 25, social media is buzzing with excitement.

A user wrote, “Really stupid, full of throwbacks and with a ridiculous amount of cameos. Absolutely perfect sequel.”

Another user remarked, “Just watched Happy Gilmore 2 & now I need sequels to all Adam Sandler movies Billy Madison 2, Little Nicky 2, Big Daddy 2, Mr. Deeds 2, The Waterboy 2, The Wedding Singer 2”

A third user stated, "Happy Gilmore fans who don’t like Happy Gilmore 2 clearly just don’t like being happy. The callbacks, the nostalgia, the return of Shooter."

A fourth comment read, “Genuinely funny with a lot of heart. It’s not on par with the original but only being a few strokes behind after three decades away is honestly a gigantic win for modern feature length comedies.”

Advertisement

A fifth user said, “They over delivered. Amazing movie, they really paid homage to the franchise and did it right.”

Advertisement

A sixth user wrote, “It's better than the first, but couldn't exist without. They're both going to be timeless, unique, and remembered forever.”

Also Read | Ekta Kapoor denies association with ALTT following Centre's ban

Happy Gilmore 2 cast Kyle Newacheck directorial movie featuring cameos of Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and rapper Eminem, brings back many familiar faces such as Christopher McDonald, who returns as Happy's nemesis Shooter McGavin. The star cast also includes Paige Spiranac, Post Malone, Bad Bunny and Julie Bowen as Happy's love interest Virginia.