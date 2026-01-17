Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Box Office Day 1: Amir Khan's spy comedy opens to decent numbers, crosses ₹1 cr mark

Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Box Office Collection Day 1: Aamir Khan’s latest movie “Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos” made a decent opening on Friday. Vir Das, Mona Singh and Mithila Palkar starrer debuted in theatres on Friday, 16 January.

Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Box Office Collection Day 1 Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Vir Das and Kavi Shastri directorial movie raked in ₹1.25 crore net at the domestic box office on its opening day, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. As per latest update about Day 2 box office collection, the movie minted ₹6 lakh by 11:40 AM. At the worldwide box office, Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos did a business of ₹1.5 crore gross.

Watch Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos trailer here:

Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos plot With producer Aamir Khan and Imran Khan in special cameos, the spy comedy features a runtime of 1 hour 59 minutes. IMDb described the comedy drama as “a clumsy but enthusiastic spy whose missions trigger unexpected consequences.”

Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos cast In addition to lead actors Vir Das, Mona Singh and Mithila Palkar, the star-studded cast features Preity G Zinta, Sanjay Dutt, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Bhalerao, Ellie Flory Fawcett, Andrew Sloman, Hella Stichlmair, Sharib Hashmi, Benedict Garrett and Simon Feilder, among others.

Vir Das in a post on Instagram wrote, “A small thing from us ❤️ 🙏 Thank you for showing up all these years, hope you show up again. Thank you for supporting comedians. Head to the site like you would normally. When you’re going through the process, use the code HAPPY. Thanks BMS and AKP for helping me with this, it was important to me.”

Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos review A user wrote, "“#MyReview-If you’ve watched #VirDas’s presentations,you know you are up for something unique & this time too he doesn’t fail. #HappyPatelKhatarnakJasoos’s all for audience looking for a different,away from regular annual repetition like his debut,#DelhiBelly. 5/6⭐️.”

Another user stated, “It's not everyone's cup of tea. But Vir you deserve all the love for this creation. I mean, so many meta themes and breaking the fourth wall. Loved every minute of it.”

A third comment read, “Really enjoyed watching #HappyPatelKhatarnakJasoos as I couldn’t stop chuckling and smiling throughout the jokes and the gags, and the lovely nod to dance moves of item numbers in popular Bollywood films. A rarity in Hindi cinema today that gives you joy afterward. Go see it.”

A fourth user shared, “A full on comedy entertainer which was missing in bollywood movies nowadays.(except madgaon express) (sic)."