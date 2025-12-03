Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos: Imran Khan marks Bollywood comeback in Aamir Khan's upcoming film. Watch

On Wednesday, Aamir Khan's production house announced a new film, titled Happy Patel: Khatranakh Jasoos. The film announcement arrived in a quirky style, marking comedian, actor Vir Das' official directorial debut. The film not only stars Vir Das and Mona but also marks actor Imran Khan's much-awaited comeback in films after a decade.

Advertisement

Imran Khan, Vir Das, Mona Singh in Happy Patel: Khatranakh Jasoos The film announcement gave a glimpse of Aamir Khan's nephew, Imran Khan's character.

The film announcement video was shared by Aamir Khan Productions. It featured Khan in a serious conversation with Vir Das over Happy Patel.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actor pointed out that Happy Patel: Khatranakh Jasoos was supposed to have action, romance, and a dance number. However, it has none as planned and called it a flop.

However, Das justifies that decision.

As the alleged audience is seen praising the film after coming out of theatres, Aamir Khan takes a turn about the action, romance, and the item song.- something he was unsure of in the beginning.

Advertisement

The clip in the end shows a glimpse of the film, introducing Vir Das, Mona Singh, and Imran Khan as their characters.

Watch:

Happy Patel: Khatranakh Jasoos release date The makers confirmed the release date. Happy Patel: Khatranakh Jasoos is slated to hit the theatre screens on January 16, 2026.

Advertisement

The official post read: “From 'Kya BANAYA ' to ‘KYA BANAYA’ Get ready for a wild ride of comedy, action, romance, and some spy stuff as well. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, in theatres only from January 16, 2026.”

Mithila Palkar is also a part of the film.

Reacting to the film announcements, many have praised the team.

Among them is Hrithik Roshan, who wrote in the comments, “Hahaha amazing.”

“Let’s gooooo,” added Palkar.

Mihir Ahuja commented, “Yayyyy @monajsingh @mipalkarofficial Sooo excited for this.” Fatima Sana Shaikh, Zoya Akhtar, Sonali Bendre and Nakuul Mehta also reacted to the post.

Who is Imran Khan Imran Khan is the nephew of Aamir Khan, who made his Bollywood debut as a child artist in the films Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988) and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992).

Advertisement

As a lead actor, his first film was Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na and starred in films like I Hate Luv Storys (2010), Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011), Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012), and Delhi Belly (2011).