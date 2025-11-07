Haq audience review: Emraan Hashmi, Yami Gautam's powerful courtroom drama delights fans; Internet calls it ‘must-watch’

Haq audience review: Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam’s most awaited courtroom drama hit the silver screen on 7 November. Suparn Varma directorial movie, inspired by the real-life struggle story of Shah Bano Begum, features 2-hour 14 minutes runtime.

The powerful and gripping narrative is based on Shazia Bano's case, who sought justice after her husband Mohammed Ahmad Khan, a famous lawyer from Indore, stopped child support following his remarriage. The latest Bollywood movie pulled strings from the past, dating back to the 1980s following which the historic 2017 Supreme Court verdict on ‘Triple Talaq’ came into force.

Haq twitter review The intriguing movie has captivated mass attention and is creating a stir on social media. A user wrote, “Haq is not just a film....but a powerful courtroom drama that shakes your faith in the system and makes you question WHY?..even today!! different laws exist for different communities!!”

Another user remarked, “#Haq hits hard — a raw, thought-provoking courtroom drama that tears into hypocrisy and blind faith ruling our society. It’s bold, emotional, and brutally honest. @yamigautam is a revelation fierce, fearless, and absolutely commanding every frame.”

A third user said, “Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi shine in this powerful courtroom drama based on the Shah Bano case. A thought-provoking exploration of faith, women's rights, and justice. Must-watch for its strong performances and impactful storytelling!”

A fourth user noted, “Some films don't try to please you. They try to wake you up. #Haq is one of them. Powerful writing, brave direction, and performances that hit where it hurts. It's not entertainment. It's reflection. And maybe that's what we need more of!”

A fifth comment read, “#HAQ takes you on a journey where you see both emotions of love and moments of justice. The story takes such a sudden turn that the entire audience is left shocked, wondering what just happened. Seriously a THOUGHT-PROVOKING!!! 😮”

Expert view on Haq Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave it 4 star rating and called the narrative powerful. In a post on X, he stated, “This film is a MUST-WATCH – bold, power-packed, gripping, emotionally charged… A riveting drama that hits hard... #EmraanHashmi, #YamiGautamDhar, and director #SuparnVarma deliver career-best works.”

Praising the lead actors' powerhouse performance, he added, “#Haq is sure to spark conversations and ignite debates... A hard-hitting, thought-provoking film that blends substance with searing drama... A film that stays with you long after the end credits roll... DON'T MISS IT.”

Haq star cast Besides lead actors, it features Vartika Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, and Danish Husain in key roles. The movie produced by Junglee Pictures, Insomnia Films, and Baweja Studios highlights the keen interest that grew around women’s rights and Muslim personal law after the Shah Bano case. Adapted from Jigna Vora’s book ‘Bano: Bharat Ki Beti’ it is dramatized and fictionalised version of the case portraying Yami Gautam as Shazia Bano.

