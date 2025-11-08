Haq Box Office Collection Day 1: Emraan Hashmi-Yami Gautam's movie gets a below-average opening; earns below ₹2 crore

Haq Box Office Collection Day 1: Haq recorded the highest number of screenings in the Delhi NCR region with 497 shows, followed by Mumbai, with 300 shows, and Ahmedabad, with 174 shows.

Arshdeep Kaur
Haq Box Office Collection Day 1: Haq, starring Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam, is a highly anticipated courtroom drama based on India's landmark Shah Bano case. The movie received outstanding reviews; however, it fell short at the Indian box office.

Suparn Varma's directorial movie has a runtime of 2 hours and 14 minutes.

Haq Box Office Collection Day 1

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Haq received a below-average opening on Friday, November 7, minting less than 2 crore — the movie earned 1.65 crore on its opening day.

The fate of the movie now depends on its performance over the weekend.

Haq Box Day 1: Occupancy

Haq had a disappointingly low overall 9.97% Hindi Occupancy on Friday:

Morning Shows: 5.66%

Afternoon Shows: 8.19%

Evening Shows: 9.54%

Night Shows: 16.50%

Haq recorded the highest number of screenings in the Delhi NCR region with 497 shows, followed by Mumbai, with 300 shows, and Ahmedabad, with 174 shows. Chennai, with just 14 shows, witnessed the highest occupancy of 31% on Friday. While Bengaluru had a 17.25% occupancy in 151 shows.

About Haq

Besides lead actors Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam, Haq features Vartika Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, and Danish Husain in key roles.

The movie, produced by Junglee Pictures, Insomnia Films, and Baweja Studios, highlights the keen interest that grew around women’s rights and Muslim personal law after the Shah Bano case.

Adapted from Jigna Vora’s book ‘Bano: Bharat Ki Beti’, it is a dramatised and fictionalised version of the case, portraying Yami Gautam as Shazia Bano.

Haq review

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave Haq a 4-star rating, calling the narrative powerful.

In an X post, he said that the movie is a MUST-WATCH – bold, power-packed, gripping, emotionally charged. “A riveting drama that hits hard... #EmraanHashmi, #YamiGautamDhar, and director #SuparnVarma deliver career-best works.”

“#Haq is sure to spark conversations and ignite debates... A hard-hitting, thought-provoking film that blends substance with searing drama... A film that stays with you long after the end credits roll... DON'T MISS IT,” he added.

