Haq Box Office Collection Day 3: Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi starrer inches closer to ₹6 crore, mints this much

Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi’s courtroom drama ‘Haq’ maintained a steady presence at the box office through its opening weekend, earning modest but noteworthy numbers despite facing controversy.

The film continues to draw attention for its strong performances and hard-hitting subject matter.

‘Haq’ Box Office Collection Day 3 Directed by Suparn Verma, ‘Haq’ opened with a decent start on Friday, collecting ₹1.75 crore, followed by a significant rise on Saturday with ₹3.35 crore, according to box office tracking site Sacnilk.

However, Sunday saw a sharp drop, bringing in only ₹0.82 crore (early estimates). With this, the total three-day India net collection now stands at ₹5.92 crore. While the first weekend shows mixed trends, 'Haq’s weekday hold will determine its overall trajectory at the box office.

Occupancy Report According to Different Regions On Sunday, November 9, 2025, ‘Haq’ recorded an overall 9.54% occupancy in Hindi circuits, showing patchy performance across territories. Chennai led with an impressive 37% occupancy, while Pune (15%), Mumbai (13%), and Bengaluru (13%) followed.

The National Capital Region (8%), Hyderabad (9%), and Kolkata (8%) reflected moderate footfall. Meanwhile, Surat (3%), Bhopal (1%), and Chandigarh (6%) reported limited turnout, signalling that audience reach remains stronger in select metro markets.

About the Film ‘Haq’ is a 2025 courtroom drama inspired by the landmark Supreme Court judgement of Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum (1985) — a case that reshaped India’s legal discourse on gender equality and the rights of Muslim women to maintenance.

The verdict, which upheld alimony rights under secular law, ignited nationwide debates on the balance between faith and constitutional justice.

In the film, Yami Gautam portrays Shazia Bano, wronged woman seeking justice, while Sheebha Chhadha plays her determined lawyer, Bela Jain, who takes on a powerful establishment in court. Emraan Hashmi stars as Adv. Mohammed Ahmad Khan, Shazia's husband.

Prior to its release, ‘Haq’ sparked controversy when Siddiqua Begum, daughter of Shah Bano, sent a legal notice to the CBFC and the filmmakers, alleging unauthorised use of her mother’s story.