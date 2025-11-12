Haq Box Office Collection Day 6: Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi's film slows midweek, crosses ₹11 crore

Haq Box Office Collection Day 6: Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam’s latest courtroom drama Haq has witnessed a slight dip in momentum after a strong opening weekend. The film, which drew positive word-of-mouth for its performances and socially charged narrative, has now crossed the ₹11-crore mark at the domestic box office.

Despite a midweek slowdown, consistent evening and night show attendance suggests the film may continue to perform steadily as it heads into its second weekend.

Haq box office collection day 6 According to estimates by Sacnilk, Haq earned around ₹0.47 crore in India on its sixth day (Wednesday, 12 November 2025). This takes the film’s total domestic net collection to approximately ₹11.72 crore.

On Tuesday, the film recorded an overall occupancy rate of 21.11%, with night shows drawing the highest turnout at 33.27%, followed by evening shows at 24.69%, afternoon shows at 17.43% and morning shows at 9.03%.

Here’s the day-wise breakdown of Haq’s box office performance: Day-wise box office collection (all languages)

Day 1 (Friday): ₹ 1.75 crore

1.75 crore Day 2 (Saturday): ₹ 3.35 crore

3.35 crore Day 3 (Sunday): ₹ 3.85 crore

3.85 crore Day 4 (Monday): ₹ 1.05 crore

1.05 crore Day 5 (Tuesday): ₹ 1.25 crore

1.25 crore Day 6 (Wednesday): ₹ 0.47 crore (approx)

0.47 crore (approx) Total (6 days): ₹ 11.72 crore Legal notice issued over depiction of Shah Bano Earlier, news agency ANI reported that Siddiqua Begum, the daughter and legal heir of Shah Bano, issued a legal notice to the makers of Haq, seeking an immediate halt to the film’s release, screening, and promotional activities.

The notice alleges the “unauthorised depiction of the personal life of the late Shah Bano Begum without the consent of her legal heirs.” It has been sent to the film’s director Suparn S. Verma, producers Junglee Pictures and Baweja Studios, as well as the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

About Haq Set in 1980s India, Haq follows the story of Shazia Bano, a woman who takes her husband to court after he stops paying child support upon remarrying. When he tries to silence her using triple talaq, her legal battle becomes a national debate on women’s rights and religious freedom.

Watch Haq's trailer here:

The film features Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles, alongside Sheeba Chaddha, Aseem Hattangady, Danish Husain, Nitin Mahesh Joshi, Rahul Mittra, and Vartika Singh in supporting roles.