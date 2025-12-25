Haq OTT Release: When and where to watch the Emraan Hashmi–Yami Gautam film

Haq OTT Release: The Hindi courtroom drama Haq, starring Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi, is all set to make its OTT debut after a steady theatrical run. Directed by Suparn Verma, the film places a woman’s legal battle at its core, using a landmark chapter from India’s judicial history as its backdrop.

Released in cinemas on 7 November 2025, Haq revisits the themes of justice, equality and women’s rights through an emotionally driven narrative set largely inside a courtroom. The film is inspired by the historic Supreme Court verdict in the Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum case, which sparked nationwide debate in the 1980s over maintenance rights, personal law and constitutional protections.

The story follows Bano, a woman whose life is thrown into turmoil after her husband takes a second wife. Refusing to accept her circumstances in silence, she turns to the legal system, triggering a case that soon transcends her personal struggle. As the courtroom battle unfolds, the film examines the uneasy intersection of faith, social customs and civil law, raising questions about how justice is interpreted and delivered.

Watch the trailer here:

Alongside Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi, the film also features Sheeba Chaddha in a key supporting role. Haq is produced by Vineet Jain, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta and Harman Baweja, and backed by Junglee Pictures, Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios.

Haq received largely positive reviews following its theatrical release, with critics appreciating the film’s measured approach to sensitive social themes and its focus on character-driven storytelling. Particular praise was directed at Yami Gautam Dhar, whose performance as a woman fighting for justice was described as restrained yet impactful, anchoring the film’s emotional core. Emraan Hashmi also earned appreciation for delivering a controlled, understated performance that complemented the film’s courtroom-heavy narrative. At the box office, the film went on to collect ₹28.44 crore worldwide, reflecting steady audience engagement with its subject matter rather than a front-loaded, opening-weekend-driven run.

When and where to watch Haq For audiences who did not catch the film during its theatrical run, the courtroom drama is now set to reach viewers on OTT. As per reports, Haq will begin streaming on Netflix from 2 January 2026. The digital release is expected to give the film a second life, allowing it to reach viewers beyond metropolitan theatres. With its courtroom-driven narrative, layered performances and focus on socially relevant issues, the film is likely to resonate with OTT audiences who increasingly engage with stories centred on justice, faith and women’s rights.