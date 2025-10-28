HAQ Trailer: Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi face off in a battle between faith and justice

The trailer for ‘HAQ’, starring Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi, has been unveiled, and it promises a powerful exploration of love, betrayal, and the clash between personal faith and constitutional justice.

Advertisement

HAQ trailer out Directed by Suparn S Varma, the upcoming drama draws inspiration from one of India’s most significant legal battles, the Shah Bano case, which continues to spark discussion on women’s rights and the role of secular law in modern India.

The trailer opens on a tender note, introducing audiences to a seemingly content marriage between Emraan Hashmi’s Abbas and Yami Gautam’s Shah Bano. Their love, however, soon crumbles when Abbas decides to marry another woman.

Watch the trailer here:

Advertisement

What begins as a private heartbreak swiftly escalates into a moral and legal conflict when Shah refuses to accept the injustice and challenges her husband’s decision to divorce her by simply saying “talaq” three times. Her pursuit of justice takes her to court, where personal faith, community expectations, and the Indian Constitution collide.

Described as a gripping courtroom drama, ‘HAQ’ is set against the backdrop of the 1985 Supreme Court verdict that altered the course of Indian family law.

In the film, Shah Bano stands firm against the societal pressures that attempt to silence her. The trailer captures intense moments of confrontation, where Yami’s Shah pleads with the court to see her as both an Indian and a Muslim woman seeking fairness under secular law.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, her husband Abbas, played with restrained conviction by Hashmi, represents the conflicting voice of faith and patriarchal tradition.

Know more about the film Director Suparn S Varma, known for projects like ‘Rana Naidu’, ‘Acid Factory’, and ‘The Family Man’ Season 2, appears to bring both emotion and tension to this sensitive story. ‘HAQ’ also features Sheeba Chaddha and newcomer Vartika Singh in pivotal roles, adding depth to the ensemble.

The film’s title, meaning “right” in Urdu, encapsulates the essence of the story — a woman’s relentless fight for justice in the face of social stigma and religious conservatism.

As the trailer concludes, the haunting image of Shah standing alone in court leaves viewers questioning where justice truly lies — within faith, law, or conscience.

Advertisement