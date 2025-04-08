’Haqq se zyada pyaar milaa hai....’ Vishal Dadlani bids farewell to Indian Idol

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI): Singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani bid farewell to the popular reality show Indian Idol after serving as a judge for six consecutive seasons.

Taking to his Instagram account, the singer announced his exit from the show and explained that he won't be returning for the next season because he doesn't want to "stay stuck in Mumbai for six months every year."

In a video shared with his post, he can be seen posing with fellow judges Shreya Ghoshal and Badshah.

"Alvida, yaaro. 6 seasons mein jitna mazaa kiya, usse bhi zyada yaad aayegi. @shreyaghoshal @badboyshah @adityanarayanofficial #IndianIdol @fremantleindia @sonytvofficial @aradhanabhola @chitralangeh," his post read.

"I'm literally only leaving because I want my time back. Can't stay stuck in Mumbai for 6 months each year!" he added.

Thanking his co-judges, the show's team, and viewers for their support and love, Dadlani added, "Thanks to Shreya, Badshah, Adi, Aradhana, Chitra, Anand ji, Ananya, Sonal, Pratibha, Sahil, Saloni, Muskaan, Abisha, the entire production crew, Vilas, Pakya, Kaushik (Pinky), and all the singers and musicians over the years! Also, the mix, sound, and tech crew (Mahesh ji, Rakesh, and all), the lighting guys, the stagehands, the cleaning crew, Sajidbhai, and Satishbhai (our still photographers), and everyone. Only LOVE to each and all of you, with an added apology to anyone I've left out here."

"Time to get back to making music, playing concerts, and never putting on make-up! It's #VishalAndSheykhar season!! Jai ho!" his post concluded.

Take a look

Dadlani first appeared as a judge on Indian Idol in 2013, took a short break in 2016, and returned for six straight seasons starting in 2018.