Did Hardik Pandya just go public with Mahieka Sharma? Duo spotted arriving together at airport! WATCH

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya might have just confirmed his new relationship. Panday, who is rumoured to be dating model Mahieka Sharma. The duo were spotted together at Mumbai airport recently.

Hardik Pandya made relationship official with Mahieka Sharma? In a paparazzi video, Pandya and Sharma were seen arriving together at the airport on Thursday night.

The cricketer stepped out from his car first and waited for Sharma, who rushed to hold his hand. However, Pandya directed her to head first to the airport gate. Both of them were dressed casually in black outfits. Without posing for the cameras, the two walked towards the terminal gate together as they jetted off to an unknown destination.

The video has now gone viral.

Hardik Pandya, who is currently single, has yet to confirm or deny the dating rumours with Mahieka Sharma.

Who is Mahieka Sharma Mahieka Sharma is a 24-year-old model and actress. Quite popular on Instagram, Sharma enjoys 51K followers.

Going by a Free Press Journal report, she studied at Navy Children School in New Delhi from 2014 to 2018 and later joined Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University, Gujarat, for her Bachelor's in Economics and Finance (2018–2022).

Reportedly, she also studied Community Psychology in the US at the University of Maryland.

Sharma has starred in supporting roles for a few films, including Orlando Von Einsiedel's Into the Dusk and Omung Kumar's PM Narendra Modi, alongside Vivek Oberoi.

Besides films, Sharma also featured in ads for brands like Tanishq, Vivo and Uniqlo. She has walked the ramp or worked for popular Indian designers like Anita Dongre, Ritu Kumar, Tarun Tahiliani, Manish Malhotra and Amit Aggarwal.

When not working, Mahieka Sharma can be found exploring new destinations. Going by her social media posts, she has already travelled to popular countries like France, Spain, Switzerland and Thailand.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic Before Sharma, Hardik Pandya was married to actor-dancer Natasa Stankovic.

The former couple got married in 2020 after announcing their engagement. Later, they welcomed their son, Agastya and held grand wedding festivities. Last year, Pandya and Stankovic parted ways after finalising their divorce.

The reason behind their divorce remains unknown.