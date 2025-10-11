Hardik Pandya makes relationship with Mahieka Sharma Insta official; see birthday vacation pics

Hours after making their first appearance together, Hardik Pandya has made his relationship official on Instagram. He is dating model-actor Mahieka Sharma. The two are on a holiday to ring in the cricketer’s birthday together.

Hardik Pandya makes it Instagram official with Mahieka Sharma Taking to his Instagram Stories, Hardik Pandya dropped multiple pictures with the 24-year-old model, hours before his 32nd birthday.

One of his pictures featured him posing with arms around Mahieka Sharma on a beach. Another one, in black and white, had them decked up from the same birthday getaway.

Hardik Pandya with Mahieka Sharma.

His other posts featured his family. His son Agastya, mother and grandmother were seen in his pictures as well. The birthday boy also marked the day by cutting multiple cakes, as featured in his last post.

See pictures here:

Hardik Pandya's birthday pics.

Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma at airport The posts arrived on social media some time after Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma went public with their relationship. They were spotted arriving together at the Mumbai airport on Thursday night.

Also Read | Did Hardik Pandya just go public with Mahieka Sharma? Dua spotted at airport

In a paparazzi video, Pandya was seen stepping out from his car first and waiting for Sharma, who almost held his hand. Pandya escorted her towards the airport terminal gate as both were heading out of the city.

The two were dressed casually in black outfits. They did not pose or interact with the paparazzi.

Dating rumours of Panday and Sharma have been doing the rounds on the internet for some time now. It began from a viral post on Reddit when similar pictures posted by the two led to speculations.

About Mahieka Sharma Mahieka Sharma is a 24-year-old model and actress. Popular on Instagram, she has starred in a few films, such as Orlando Von Einsiedel's Into the Dusk and Omung Kumar's PM Narendra Modi, alongside Vivek Oberoi.

Besides films, Sharma also starred in ads for brands like Tanishq, Vivo and Uniqlo and worked for popular Indian designers like Anita Dongre, Ritu Kumar, Tarun Tahiliani, Manish Malhotra and Amit Aggarwal.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic Previously, Hardik Pandya was married to actor-dancer Natasa Stankovic.

The former couple got married in 2020 after announcing their engagement during the New Year. Later, they welcomed their son, Agastya. They held their grand wedding festivities in 2023. A year later, Pandya and Stankovic announced their divorce.