Hardik Pandya gifts son Agastya ₹4 crore Land Rover Defender; Natasa spotted at delivery, fans hail ‘king-sized gesture’

All-rounder cricketing star Hardik Pandya has won hearts on the Internet with his “king-sized” parenting gesture for son Agastya.

Hardik, known for his flamboyance, gifted his 5-year-old son a Land Rover Defender, reportedly worth ₹4 crore. The car was received by his ex-wife, Natasa Stankovic, and son.

The viral “Papa to Agastya” moment Natasa, joined by son Agastya, posed with the sleek black SUV at a Mumbai dealership. The Internet was quick to notice the personalised welcome note placed on the vehicle that read: “Papa to Agastya”

Another note had Natasa's pictures with Agastya and read: “Ms Natasa”

The Land Rover Mumbai dealership shared the moment on social media, noting that the vehicle was "crafted for command" and "delivered to those who lead from the front."

“Mr Hardik Pandya once again chooses Navnit Motors to purchase his Land Rover Defender. A relationship built on trust. A decision anchored in excellence,” they wrote on Instagram.

Netizens hail grand gift Hardik fans hailed the gesture as a “masterclass in mature co-parenting,” saying that the ex-couple prioritise their son despite their official separation in July 2024.

“Such a good father,” said a social media user. Another called him a “great papa,” as one user said the gift was a “sweet gesture”.

“Hardik Pandya is truly a gem,” hailed a fan.

“Real kings don’t change after a breakup — they elevate,” another added.

A user said, “Respect to Hardik Pandya for proving maturity > ego. 👑 Men, this is how you win… even after you walk away.”

“That’s honestly very mature and classy. Hardik Pandya showing respect and care even after a divorce says a lot about his priorities, especially as a father. Putting your child first and maintaining dignity post-separation deserves appreciation,” a user said.

“Respect where it’s due, co-parenting done with class and heart,” said a netizen.

A few users also highlighted that time and presence are better gifts for the child.

“The best gift isn’t the Defender, it’s stability for the child,” a user said.

Another added, “He could have spent time with his son in this moment.”

“Not that the price tag matters to a child, but sometimes, gifts can't replace presence,” said another user.

Land Rover Defender: Price in India (2026) Land Rover Defender is believed to be priced between ₹3 crore and ₹4 crore, depending on the variant and customisation options that Hardik Pandya chose.

On the road in Mumbai, the car is estimated to cost ₹3.5 crore to ₹4.2 crore.

Customisation like bespoke interior finishes, Santorini Black exterior paint, and high-end security and other comfort features, adds additional cost.

Land Rover Defender: Technical Specifications The Land Rover Defender is one of the most capable off-roaders.

Assuming that Hardik went for a high-end variant, these are the technical specifications of the Defender:

Engine: 5.0L Supercharged V8 Petrol

Max Power: 518 bhp @ 6000 rpm

Max Torque: 625 Nm @ 2500 rpm

Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic

0-100 km/h: 5.2 Seconds

Top Speed: 240 km/h

Drivetrain: All-Wheel Drive (AWD) with Terrain Response 2