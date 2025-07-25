Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Collection Day 1: Pawan Kalyan's career best opener makes powerful start

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Collection Day 1: Krish Jagarlamudi and A M Jyothi Krishna directorial action-adventure film, released on July 24, made a thunderous opening. Taking the box office by storm, the Pawan Kalyan-starrer Telugu film ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ became the actor's career best opener.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Collection Day 1 Emerging as one of Pawan Kalyan’s highest-grossing openings, the film collected an estimated ₹31.1 crore net in India on its release day, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. It netted ₹12.7 crore from premiere shows taking the combined earnings to ₹43.8 crore net.

Pawan Kalyan’s career best openers (net collection) Hari Hara Veera Mallu - ₹ 43.8 crore Vakeel Saab - ₹ 40.10 crore Bheemla Nayak - ₹ 37.15 crore Bro - ₹ 30.5 crore Hari Hara Veera Mallu review Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel, who gave the Tollywood movie 3 star rating, in a post on X, stated, “Pawan Kalyan’s charisma and electrifying screen presence are the soul of the film – he completely owns every frame. Action scenes are well executed, though the VFX post-interval and screenplay should’ve been better.”

Hari Hara Veera Mallu cast The historical epic, set in in 1684, features Hari Hara Veera Mallu stars Pawan Kalyan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Bobby Deol, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, Sunil Varma, Jisshu Sengupta and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles, alongside lead actor.

While Telugu screenings dominated its earnings, ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu - Part 1 Sword vs Spirit’ recorded an overall 57.39% Telugu occupancy on Thursday.