Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Collection Day 1: Pawan Kalyan's film off to a thunderous start, mints THIS amount

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Collection Day 1: Pawan Kalyan's latest film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1—Sword vs Spirit released on Friday. Helmed by the directorial duo Krish Jagarlamudi and A. M. Jyothi Krishna, the film has received an average response in early online reviews. Despite being called a mediocre film by many, the Pawan Kalyan-starrer has managed to draw audiences to theatres.

Advertisement

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Collection Day 1 According to the early estimates of the industry tracker, Hari Hara Veera Mallu has collected ₹12.35 crore on day 1 in all languages.

These are live data from the website based on morning and afternoon shows. The final figures will be out after the night show.

Based on early trends, the film is expected to easily cross ₹15 crore. If the current buzz continues through the day, it might even surpass ₹20 crore.

Set in the 17th century, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a period drama. It focuses on the story of the warrior Verra Mallu (played by Pawan Kalyan) who rises up against oppression for the people of his land.

Advertisement

The film also stars Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi and Sathyaraj in other prominent roles.

On its opening day, Hari Hara Veera Mallu had an overall 54.71% occupancy among Telugu audience. Its occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 63.52%

Afternoon Shows: 45.89%

Evening Shows: Awaited

Night Shows: Awaited

The film also released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

It saw an overall 13.65% occupancy among Hindi audience on Thursday. While the Tamil version had an overall 9.54% occupancy on Thursday, the film had 11.24% Occupancy among the Malayalam audience.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu saw 10.59% Kannada Occupancy on July 24, 2025.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 2 title revealed Initially marketed as a single film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu will now be released in two parts.

Advertisement

The second part of the film will be called Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 2 – Battlefield (Yuddhabhoomi in Telugu).

Part 2 is yet to hit the shooting floors. Talking about it during the promotions, Pawan had said that the making of Part 2 will depend on Part 1’s box office performance and his political schedule.