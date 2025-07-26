Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Collection Day 2: Pawan Kalyan movie sees 75% dramatic drop after HHVM boycott calls

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box office collection Day 2: Pawan Kalyan starrer made a thunderous start but could not retain the opening day momentum on Friday, as earnings nosedived 74.71 percent. The pan-India Tollywood film, released in multiple languages failed to make significant earnings not only from the Hindi speaking belt but also from Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam screenings.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box office collection Day 2 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Hari Hara Veera Mallu did a business of ₹8.79 crore net in India on Friday, making significant drop from Day 1 earnings. The movie opened to ₹34.75 crore net at the domestic box office a day after it earned ₹12.75 crore from premiere shows. Summing up 2-day earnings, Sacnilk reveals that the Telugu movie minted ₹56.29 crore net.

Pawan Kalyan's career best opener disappointed on Friday following dwindling footfalls and registered an overall 24.42% Telugu occupancy.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu budget The historical epic, set in in 1684, was released in theatres on July 24 and emerged as one of Pawan Kalyan’s highest-grossing openings. Krish Jagarlamudi and A M Jyothi Krishna directorial action-adventure film was reportedly made on a massive budget of ₹300 crore.

HHVM boycott calls Since the premiere of Hari Hara Veera Mallu, hashtags like #BoycottHHVM and #DisasterHHVM were trending online. Addressing the controversy at a success meet in Hyderabad, Pawan Kalyan said, “I come from a small place in Nellore. It’s great that I am where I am today. I don’t know my worth. However, the confirmation of my success comes from people when they want to boycott my films.”

The movie has drawn marked criticism from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), which has strongly opposed the movie claiming that it spreads anti-Muslim sentiments using a made-up story.