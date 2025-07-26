Subscribe

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Collection Day 2: Pawan Kalyan movie sees 75% dramatic drop after HHVM boycott calls

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Collection Day 2: Pawan Kalyan's movie witnessed a dramatic 74.71% drop in box office earnings on Friday after a strong opening. The film embroiled in controversy, faced significant criticism online boycotts calls amid accusations of spreading anti-Muslim sentiments.

Fareha Naaz
Updated26 Jul 2025, 07:46 AM IST
Advertisement
Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Collection Day 2: After a successful opening, Pawan Kalyan movie's earnings plummeted by 74.71 percent.
Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Collection Day 2: After a successful opening, Pawan Kalyan movie's earnings plummeted by 74.71 percent.(Twitter)

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box office collection Day 2: Pawan Kalyan starrer made a thunderous start but could not retain the opening day momentum on Friday, as earnings nosedived 74.71 percent. The pan-India Tollywood film, released in multiple languages failed to make significant earnings not only from the Hindi speaking belt but also from Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam screenings.

Advertisement

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box office collection Day 2

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Hari Hara Veera Mallu did a business of 8.79 crore net in India on Friday, making significant drop from Day 1 earnings. The movie opened to 34.75 crore net at the domestic box office a day after it earned 12.75 crore from premiere shows. Summing up 2-day earnings, Sacnilk reveals that the Telugu movie minted 56.29 crore net.

Pawan Kalyan's career best opener disappointed on Friday following dwindling footfalls and registered an overall 24.42% Telugu occupancy.

Also Read | Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Pawan Kalyan addresses boycott calls, ‘Please, go ahead’

Hari Hara Veera Mallu budget

The historical epic, set in in 1684, was released in theatres on July 24 and emerged as one of Pawan Kalyan’s highest-grossing openings. Krish Jagarlamudi and A M Jyothi Krishna directorial action-adventure film was reportedly made on a massive budget of 300 crore.

Advertisement
Also Read | OTT releases this week: New movies, web series to watch this weekend

HHVM boycott calls

Since the premiere of Hari Hara Veera Mallu, hashtags like #BoycottHHVM and #DisasterHHVM were trending online. Addressing the controversy at a success meet in Hyderabad, Pawan Kalyan said, “I come from a small place in Nellore. It’s great that I am where I am today. I don’t know my worth. However, the confirmation of my success comes from people when they want to boycott my films.”

Also Read | Hari Hara Veera Mallu becomes Pawan Kalyan's career best opener

The movie has drawn marked criticism from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), which has strongly opposed the movie claiming that it spreads anti-Muslim sentiments using a made-up story.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu cast

Produced under the banner Mega Surya Production, the film features Nidhhi Agerwal, Bobby Deol, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, Jisshu Sengupta, Sunil Varma, and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles.

Advertisement
 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentHari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Collection Day 2: Pawan Kalyan movie sees 75% dramatic drop after HHVM boycott calls
Read Next Story