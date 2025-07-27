Subscribe

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Collection Day 3: Saturday brings marginal relief for Pawan Kalyan movie; mints...

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Collection Day 3: Amid calls for a boycott, Pawan Kalyan's movie saw a 23% uptick in Saturday earnings.  

Arshdeep Kaur
Published27 Jul 2025, 07:16 AM IST
Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Collection Day 3: Pawan Kalyan's period drama opened with a massive 34.75 crore on Thursday, July 24, but its earnings have drastically fallen since. However, its Saturday earnings come as some respite, thanks to the marginal upward change.

Set in the 17th century, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is the story of an outlaw who rises against oppression for the people of his land. It is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and A M Jyothi Krishna. It was reportedly made on a budget of 300 crore.

Released in multiple languages, this pan-India Tollywood movie failed to capture audience from not just the Hindi-speaking belt but also from Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam screenings.

The movie has drawn criticism from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), which has strongly opposed it, claiming that it spreads anti-Muslim sentiments using a made-up story. Since the premiere of Hari Hara Veera Mallu, hashtags like #BoycottHHVM and #DisasterHHVM have been trending online.

Also Read | Hari Hara Veera Mallu first review: Netizens find Pawan Kalyan's movie mediocre

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Collection Day 3

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Hari Hara Veera Mallu earned 9.86 crore on Saturday, which is 23.25% better than its Friday collection. Its Day 3 earnings are mainly from its Telugu variant only.

However, the overall waning audience interest in Pawan Kalyan's career-best opener in its first weekend raises serious concerns.

Taking into account the 12.75 crore the movie earned from its premiere shows on Wednesday, the total collection of Hari Hara Veera Mallu stands at 65.36 crore on July 27.

Also Read | Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Pawan Kalyan addresses boycott calls, ‘Please, go ahead’

About Hari Hara Veera Mallu

The narrative is rooted in a time when power struggles and revolutions shaped the course of history.

Pawan Kalyan, the Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, plays the lead role of Hari Hara Veera Mallu, a character who will portray a warrior fighting for justice in a turbulent era. The movie also features Bollywood actor Bobby Deol as reimagined Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

The actor-turned-politician, who plays the titular role, said the film tells the story of a heist involving the Koh-i-Noor diamond and sheds light on the tyranny of Aurangzeb.

MM Keeravani, known for his award-winning work in Indian cinema, composed the music for Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

Also Read | Pawan Kalyans fans cheer outside theatres, roads in Vijayawada on Hari Hara Veera Mallu release

It also features Nidhhi Agerwal, Bobby Deol, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, Jisshu Sengupta, Sunil Varma, and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles.

 
