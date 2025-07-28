Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Collection Day 4: Pawan Kalyan movie sees decent footfall on Sunday, earns THIS

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Collection Day 4: Pawan Kalyan's movie, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which has been marred by boycott calls, saw a decent footfall on Sunday.

This pan-India Tollywood movie had opened at a massive ₹34.75 crore on Thursday, July 24, but its earnings have fallen drastically since. It was released in multiple languages, including Hindi, but has failed to capture the regional audience other than in Telugu.

Set in the 17th century, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is the story of an outlaw who rises against oppression for the people of his land.

However, it drew sharp criticism from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), which claimed that it spreads anti-Muslim sentiments using a made-up story.

Since the premiere of Hari Hara Veera Mallu, hashtags like #BoycottHHVM and #DisasterHHVM have been trending online.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Collection Day 4 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Hari Hara Veera Mallu earned ₹10.91 crore on Sunday, which is 19.23% better than its Saturday collection. Its Day 4 earnings are from its Telugu variant only.

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and A M Jyothi Krishna, the movie will face its toughest test today, July 28, the first Monday. It remains to be seen if Hari Hara Veera Mallu will be able to endure the dip the work week brings.

Taking into account the ₹12.75 crore the movie earned from its premiere shows on Wednesday, the total collection of Hari Hara Veera Mallu stands at ₹75.56 crore.

It was reportedly made on a budget of ₹300 crore.

About Hari Hara Veera Mallu The narrative is rooted in a time when power struggles and revolutions shaped the course of history.

Pawan Kalyan, the Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, plays the lead role of Hari Hara Veera Mallu, a character who will portray a warrior fighting for justice in a turbulent era. The movie also features Bollywood actor Bobby Deol as reimagined Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

The lead actor said that the movie tells the story of a heist involving the Koh-i-Noor diamond and sheds light on the tyranny of Aurangzeb.