Hari Hara Veera Mallu box office collection day 4: Pawan Kalyan's film maintains grip, mints THIS amount

Hari Hara Veera Mallu box office collection day 4: Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan is back on the big screen with his latest film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1 Sword vs Spirit. The film saw an impressive opening at the box office. Later, the film saw a decline in earnings over the weekend.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu box office collection day 4 According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Hari Hara Veera Mallu earned ₹8.9 crore on day 4 in all languages. Considering its business of ₹9.15 crore on day 3, the film has somehow managed to maintain its position at the ticket window.

The total business made by Hari Hara Veera Mallu is ₹73.55 crore so far. It is close to hitting the ₹75 crore mark.

However, these are live data from the website, based on morning, afternoon and evening shows and are subject to change. The final figures will be out post-night shows.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu had an overall 39% occupancy on Sunday among the Telugu audience. The Telugu occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 24.49%

Afternoon Shows: 44.85%

Evening Shows: 47.66%

Night Shows: Awaited

The film was released originally in Telugu with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Among the Telugu version, the film recorded the highest number shows and maximum occupancy in Hyderabad.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu box office collection Worldwide On day 3, Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1's India Net Collection was ₹ 64.65 crore. While its Worldwide Collection was ₹90 crore, its Overseas Collection was ₹13.80 crore on the same day. Its India Gross Collection was ₹ 76.20 crore on day 3 since release.

The period action drama kicked off at the ticket window with a roaring start, collecting ₹34.75 crore on its opening day, nearly all of it from the Telugu version, which alone contributed about ₹34.65 crore.

However, the film’s pace slowed down on Friday, raking in ₹8 crore across all versions. The earnings improved slightly on Saturday, with collections of ₹9.15 crore in languages.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Crew, cast, plot Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and A. M. Jyothi Krishna, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a screenplay by Jagarlamudi and Sai Madhav Burra. The film is a two-part saga, starring Pawan Kalyan in the titular role, alongside Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal and Sathyaraj in key roles.