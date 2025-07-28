Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Collection Day 5: Pawan Kalyan film hit by Mahavatar Narsimha craze, mints THIS amount

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Collection Day 5: Actor and politician Pawan Kalyan’s film Hari Hara Veera Mallu - Part 1 Sword vs Spirit wrapped up its first weekend on a strong note, witnessing a massive turnout since its opening day. However, its earnings dipped as the film entered the weekdays.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Collection Day 5 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Hari Hara Veera Mallu has earned ₹1.79 crore on day 5. The film saw a drop of approximately 83.5% in collections from Sunday to Monday.

However, this is live data from the website, based on morning, afternoon and evening shows. These are subject to change.

While the final figure will be out post night shows, so far the Pawan Kalyan-starrer minted a total of ₹77.04 crore.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu vs Mahavatar Narsimha The film is facing tough competition from the pan-India animated film, Mahavatar Narsimha by Hombale Films.

While Mahavatar Narsimha has witnessed impressive occupancy, reports suggest that new shows are being added to cater to the demand.

Meanwhile, Hari Hara Veera Mallu had an overall 15.15% occupancy among the Telugu audience on Monday. The occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 13.31%

Afternoon Shows: 15.62%

Evening Shows: 16.53%

Night Shows: Awaited

Both the film are available in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Worldwide collection At the international box office, the film has crossed the ₹100 crore mark in four days. As per the latest report, Pawan Kalyan's film has raked in ₹102.20 crore worldwide.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu - Part 1 Sword vs Spirit is a two-part film. Directed by Krish, with Jyothi Krisna taking over the project after he walked out of it, the film is backed by AM Rathnam.

Besides Pawan Kalyan in the lead, the film also stars Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal and Sathyaraj.

Set in the 17th-century Mughal Empire, the film follows the story of the celebrated warrior, outlaw Veera Mallu, who goes on a mission to recover the Koh-i-Noor diamond from Aurangzeb to rescue a city from Mughal soldiers.

The film received criticism over its VFX and storyline.

A new version of the film with tweaked scenes was silently released in theatres after many slammed the makers for poor VFX. Additionally, a huge part towards the end of the film was also removed.