Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Collection Day 5: Pawan Kalyan film inches close to ₹100 crore

Pawan Kalyan’s historical action drama, Hari Hara Veera Mallu - Part 1 Sword vs Spirit, ended its debut weekend on a solid high, drawing large crowds from day one. However, the film’s box office collections saw a drop as it stepped into the weekdays.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Collection Day 5 As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned ₹2.25 crore on its fifth day. On Monday, July 28, 2025, the Telugu-language film recorded an overall occupancy rate of 15.68%.

So far, the Pawan Kalyan-led movie has amassed ₹77.50 crore in total earnings.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Worldwide collection Globally, the film surpassed the ₹100 crore milestone within just four days of release. According to the latest figures, the film has now collected ₹102.20 crore worldwide.

The film is the first installment of a two-part saga. Initially helmed by director Krish, the project later came under the direction of Jyothi Krisna. It is produced by AM Rathnam.

Alongside Pawan Kalyan, the cast includes Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Sathyaraj in key roles.

Set against the backdrop of the 17th-century Mughal Empire, the story chronicles the adventures of legendary rebel Veera Mallu as he sets out to retrieve the Koh-i-Noor diamond from Emperor Aurangzeb in a bid to save a city under siege.

The film faced backlash from audiences and critics alike for its underwhelming visual effects and narrative flaws.

Following heavy criticism, the makers quietly re-released an updated version of the film with altered scenes. A significant portion of the climax was also edited out in this revised cut.